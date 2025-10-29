Pepe Marti has confirmed his departure from the Red Bull Junior Team — conceding that his two-year stint with the program failed to deliver the Formula 1 breakthrough he hoped for.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, managed by Fernando Alonso, will now continue his career in Formula E after Red Bull opted not to promote him further within its driver ranks. “After two incredible years together, Pepe’s journey with the Red Bull Junior Team comes to an end,” Red Bull said.

“As he begins an exciting new chapter in Formula E, it’s been a pleasure having him on the Junior Team. Gracias Pepe, and best of luck on this new adventure.” Despite sitting ahead of several peers in Formula 2 — including Arvid Lindblad, who is tipped for a 2026 Racing Bulls seat — Marti never received a Formula 1 test.

Speaking to Soy Motor at Formula E’s pre-season test in Valencia, he admitted disappointment. “Because they didn’t want to,” he said bluntly when asked why he never got the chance. “I would have been delighted, but maybe I didn’t deserve it according to them. Realistically, I was sixth in the championship — not the main objective. If I’d done a better job in Imola and Monaco, we’d be talking about other things.”

Marti said confidence issues in his 2024 rookie season, especially alongside now-F1 driver Isack Hadjar, hindered his development. “With Hadjar, it was my first year in Formula 2 and I had some confidence problems,” he said. “I started trusting what others said more than myself — and that’s when you go wrong. By the end of the season, I got the feeling back, and we won in Abu Dhabi.”

He also cited a mix of bad luck and inconsistency in 2025. “Sometimes it was a red flag in qualifying, sometimes a brake failure at Imola,” Marti said. “Strange things happened. I haven’t done the job I should have — if it only happens to me, I must have done something different. I don’t worry, but the world moves on.”