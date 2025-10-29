Crawford confirmed as Aston reserve as Tsunoda left waiting

Jak Crawford confirmed as Aston reserve as Yuki Tsunoda left waiting

Aston Martin has announced Jak Crawford as its third and reserve driver for 2026 — a decision that could have major implications for Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 prospects.

The 20-year-old American, who currently sits second in the Formula 2 championship, will take on the role after two seasons in Aston Martin’s junior development program. Crawford made his Grand Prix weekend debut in Mexico, taking over Lance Stroll’s car for FP1, and has now logged more than 2,000km of running in F1 machinery.

“It’s a huge moment in my journey and a big motivation to keep learning and contributing,” said Crawford. His promotion effectively rules out Tsunoda’s long-rumoured backup plan — a Honda-linked reserve position at Aston Martin.

With Red Bull postponing its 2026 driver announcement until season’s end, the Japanese driver’s remaining options are to stay within the Red Bull system, either at the senior team or back at Racing Bulls.

