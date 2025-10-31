Tsunoda’s F1 future uncertain amid IndyCar talk

Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 career could be heading in a new direction, with reports suggesting the Japanese driver may switch to IndyCar if Red Bull opts not to keep him for 2026.

Red Bull has yet to decide whether to retain Tsunoda within the senior team, move him back to Racing Bulls, or part ways altogether. With Honda’s F1 alliance moving to Aston Martin from 2026, speculation is mounting that the manufacturer may look to place him elsewhere.

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Sky UK he doubts Tsunoda’s position is safe. “He’s still very far off his teammate,” Villeneuve said. “He’s not bringing anything, not in pace, not in points, and not in helping Max for the championship.

“He’s got experience now. We’ve seen the best of him. He’s already on the way down, so it looks like they’re protecting him for some reason.” That reason may be Honda.

The Japanese marque has backed Tsunoda since his junior days and could reportedly keep him under its wing in the United States.

IndyCar journalist Tony Donohue claims Tsunoda is under consideration for the Honda-powered No.19 Dale Coyne Racing seat.

“There have been rumours of Yuki Tsunoda possibly being in that car with Honda backing for 2026,” Donohue said on the Unverified podcast. “I think we’ll know next week and I don’t believe he’ll be back in F1.”

Although Alpine still has an unconfirmed seat for 2026, it’s widely expected to go to Franco Colapinto, whose new deal could be announced at the Brazilian GP. Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya agreed that Tsunoda may have to look beyond Formula 1.

“Maybe Tsunoda to Alpine would be the surprise twist,” he said. “But if he’s left out, he’ll end up as a reserve, or have to move on and forget about Formula 1.”