Wolves transfer news: New Premier League club 'joins race' for Jorgen Strand Larsen

By Darren Plant | 16 Jan 2026 13:56

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is allegedly attracting the interest of another Premier League.

Despite scoring a hat-trick against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round last weekend, there remains the possibility of the Norway international leaving Molineux.

Strand Larsen remains without a goal from open play in this season's Premier League, while Wolves are essentially forced to consider proposals for the player courtesy of their likely relegation.

Nottingham Forest have recently been linked with the 25-year-old, despite the suggestion that they could target an alternative option.

West Ham United are seemingly no longer in the race, while Tottenham Hotspur are yet to back up admiration in the player with a formal offer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds join Strand Larsen race

According to The Athletic, Leeds have enquired over where Wolves stand on the possibility of a deal for Strand Larsen during the winter transfer window.

Leeds have already shown their ambition in the market by loaning Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte, who spent the first half of the campaign at Chelsea.

However, they are seemingly keen to add another forward option to their ranks, despite the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The report acknowledges that Leeds are yet to present a formal bid to Wolves and there is no guarantee that they will step up their interest.

There has been the previous suggestion that Wolves would want to recoup in the region of £40m for Strand Larsen, who missed out on a transfer to Newcastle United in the summer.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Strand Larsen Leeds transfer is unrealistic

As per the report, Leeds need to ensure that they comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Leeds' net profit during the summer was in the region of £95m, so splurging £40m on Strand Larsen does not make sense at this stage.

A loan with obligation to buy would be Leeds' most realistic method of signing Strand Larsen, but it is questionable whether the player would be interested in a move to Elland Road.

Last summer, he spoke of his desire to play Champions League football, and a move to a team competing in Europe either this season or in 2026-27 feels like the bare minimum that he would accept.