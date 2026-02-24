Wolves starlet Mateus Mane at centre of 'international tug of war' after Premier League performances

Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Mateus Mane has reportedly been left with a dilemma over who to represent on the international stage.
Outside of Molineux, Mane was a relative unknown until being provided with regular Premier League appearances by Rob Edwards since the arrival of the head coach in November.
The 18-year-old has contributed two goals and two assists from 18 appearances in England's top flight. starting the last 11 such matches.
As a result of that and Wolves' inevitable relegation to the Championship, big-money offers are expected to be made for the teenager during the summer transfer window.
However, as well as his club future being a hot topic for debate, it appears that Mane has decisions to make on his international future.
Mane wanted by Portugal, England
According to BBC Sport, Portugal are pushing to fast-track Mane into their senior squad.
The report suggests that current head coach Roberto Martinez is an admirer of the prospect and is at the centre of wanting the Portuguese-born player in his plans.
Nevertheless, Mane has lived in England since the age of eight, while he is already an England Under-18 international.
While the report stresses that Mane wants to focus on his club career, England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley is seemingly open to handing him a promotion up the international pecking order next month.
Why Mane should avoid quick international decision
Despite interest from Portugal boss Martinez, Mane is not under consideration to play at the 2026 World Cup.
Meanwhile, England Under-21s are not participating in a major tournament this summer. Therefore, Mane has no reason to commit either way over the coming weeks.
There is also a strong argument that Mane is due a rest. He has gone from relative obscurity to making 11 consecutive Premier League starts since December 27.
After a non-stop two months, there are no negatives to Mane taking a breather during the March international break.
Unless Wolves beat Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round, they will also be without a match between March 16 and April 11.