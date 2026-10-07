Preview: West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

West Ham United play host to Queens Park Rangers on Friday night with the opportunity to return to the top of the Championship table.

However, QPR make the short trip to the London Stadium knowing that they can move ahead of their second-placed opponents with a win.

Match preview

After making a slow start to life after Premier League relegation, Nuno Espirito Santo would have been satisfied with West Ham sitting in second spot heading into the international break.

A total of 15 points, 22 goals and just one defeat represents a strong effort during a period of squad upheaval.

Despite going 2-0 down to rivals Millwall at The Den in their most recent outing, West Ham were able to claw themselves back for a 2-2 draw versus the Lions.

Positives will be taken from the character shown in that contest, yet it was another game without a shutout in the Championship.

West Ham have only kept two clean sheets - at home to Derby County and Wrexham - in the second tier, while nine teams have conceded fewer goals than them.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR are one of those clubs with a better defensive record, shipping just seven goals across their eight fixtures.

However, two of those came last time out, Julien Stephan's side finding themselves trailing Preston North End with 10 men before rallying to earn a dramatic share of the spoils.

That marked QPR's third successive draw and fourth without a win in the Championship, their current position of sixth owing to their brisk start to 2026-27.

On a positive note, QPR remain one of just two teams - the other being West Ham - who are yet to lose an away fixture, while eight points have been accumulated in four such encounters.

West Ham United Championship form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham will be without Mohamadou Kante, who was sent off for a cynical professional foul after his introduction as a substitute versus Millwall.

Joel Veltman suffered a muscle issue before the international break and will be assessed, while Oliver Scarles may potentially replace Morato at left-back.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to be fit despite suffering a minor issue while representing Greece.

Dennis Cirkin will be missing for QPR after his red card against Preston, while Glen Kamara may find himself suspended for this contest due to a potential complaint from Finland.

QPR went into the international break with an array of players suffering with injuries, and Tariq Lamptey, Boy Kemper, Ilias Chair, Karamoko Dembele and Richard Kone will all be assessed.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Piroe; Castellanos

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Edwards, Dunne, Adamson; Vale, Madsen, Varane, Poku; Scarlett, Burrell

We say: West Ham United 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

In theory, the extended break could work in QPR's favour rather than West Ham's, partly due to their injury list. However, we can only back the Hammers to prevail on home territory, even if the visitors get on the scoresheet.

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