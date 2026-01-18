Preview: Villarreal vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 22:40

Both hosts Villarreal and visitors Ajax will be eliminated from the Champions League if they fail to take three points on Tuesday at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal are second last in 35th place in the Champions League table with just a solitary point, and they are six points and 11 points from the round of 16 playoff spots, though Ajax are 34th and only have three points.

Match preview

Villarreal suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Copenhagen on December 10 in the Champions League, conceding a 90th-minute winner, and they have conceded at least two goals in six of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.

Marcelino Garcia's side have netted four times in Europe this season, but they have failed to score in three of their past four matches in the competition.

Even if the hosts win, they will need results to go their way to avoid elimination, but they arrive into Tuesday's clash having been beaten 2-0 by Real Betis on Saturday.

That loss was their fourth in six games, though they did triumph in the two games immediately prior to their defeat against Betis.

The Yellow Submarine's poor form in Europe is perplexing considering they are third in La Liga with 41 points, with seven and eight points separating them from second-placed Real Madrid and leaders Barcelona respectively, though they do have a game in hand.

Villarreal have lost one and won two of their last three matches at home, but they did achieve victories in each of the prior three contests at Estadio de la Ceramica.

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Ajax have conceded the most goals in the Champions League this season (18) and their current run of 11 games without a clean sheet is their longest ever in the competition.

The Dutch side earned an impressive three points when they beat Qarabag 4-2 on December 10, scoring three times in the closing 11 minutes to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Head coach Fred Grim's team are third in the Eredivisie with 34 points, but they trail first-placed PSV Eindhoven by 18 points.

De Godenzonen have only emerged as winners in one of their past four matches, with the club losing once and settling for two stalemates in that period.

Ajax have scored at least two goals in their seven most recent outings, but they have conceded at least two goals in 15 of their last 19 games.

The visitors' record away from home has been positive considering they have won four, drawn one and only been defeated in one of their past six matches on the road.

Villarreal Champions League form:

L

D

L

L

L

L

Villarreal form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

L

Ajax Champions League form:

L

L

L

L

L

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Villarreal only have two absentees, though centre-forward Pau Cabanes and central defender Willy Kambwala are both dealing with serious knee injuries.

It would not be surprising if the hosts deployed a front two of Nicolas Pepe and Georges Mikautadze ahead of a double pivot featuring Santi Comesana and Daniel Parejo.

Centre-back duo Renato Veiga and Rafa Marin will be tasked with protecting shot-stopper Luiz Junior.

Ajax striker Wout Weghorst is a doubt due to an ankle injury, and if he is unavailable, then expect Kasper Dolberg to appear as a number nine.

Defensive midfielder Ko Itakura may be stationed next to Jorthy Mokio and Sean Steur.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Navarro, Marin, Veiga, Pedraza; Buchanan, Comesana, Parejo, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Rosa; Mokio, Itakura, Steur; Gloukh, Dolberg, Moro

We say: Villarreal 2-3 Ajax

The chances of either side keeping a clean sheet are slim, and fans should prepare themselves for a chaotic night of football.

Though Ajax's defensive record has been poor, their offensive stars have performed better than their counterparts at Villarreal, and perhaps the Dutch visitors will take maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.