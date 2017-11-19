Transfer Talk Daily Update: Guardiola, Wagner, Sturaro

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Patrick van Aanholt on Manchester City shopping list

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt emerges as a rumoured possible replacement for injured full-back Benjamin Mendy at Manchester City. Read more.

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner keen on return to Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann suggests that striker Sandro Wagner could sign for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'No loan move for Phil Foden'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no intention of allowing teenager Phil Foden to go out on loan in January. Read more.

Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro

Midfielder Stefano Sturaro - a reported target of Everton and Newcastle United - is only focusing on life at Juventus, according to his agent. Read more.

Manchester United decide to make offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?

Manchester United reportedly identify Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as one of their main targets ahead of next summer's transfer window, despite his recent injury woes. Read more.