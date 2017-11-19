New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Pep Guardiola, Sandro Wagner, Stefano Sturaro

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Guardiola, Wagner, Sturaro
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 06:57 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Patrick van Aanholt on Manchester City shopping list
Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt emerges as a rumoured possible replacement for injured full-back Benjamin Mendy at Manchester City. Read more.

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner keen on return to Bayern Munich
Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann suggests that striker Sandro Wagner could sign for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'No loan move for Phil Foden'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no intention of allowing teenager Phil Foden to go out on loan in January. Read more.

Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro
Midfielder Stefano Sturaro - a reported target of Everton and Newcastle United - is only focusing on life at Juventus, according to his agent. Read more.

Manchester United decide to make offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
Manchester United reportedly identify Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as one of their main targets ahead of next summer's transfer window, despite his recent injury woes. Read more.

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Can, Giroud, Fellaini
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 