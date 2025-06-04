Sports Mole previews Friday's friendly clash between Luxembourg and Slovenia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Luxembourg and Slovenia square off in an international friendly on Friday as they await the start of their respective World Cup qualifying campaigns.

This international window will represent the final time for both nations to take to the pitch ahead of September's competitive games.

Having failed to win any of their final eight matches during 2024, Luxembourg entered 2025 needing to get back on track before World Cup qualifying.

Friendlies against Sweden and Switzerland would represent a stiff test for Luc Holtz and his side, yet they showcased why they deserve an increasing amount of respect.

Seid Korac scored the only goal of the game as they overcame Sweden, before only succumbing 3-1 to Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Switzerland in St Gallen.

As it stands, Luxembourg sit in 91st position in the FIFA World Rankings, helped by draws with the likes of Bulgaria and Northern Ireland since October.

With Slovakia and Northern Ireland their main rivals for second place behind Germany in World Cup qualifying, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they can earn a playoff spot, and much will be taken from how they fare here.

Meanwhile, Slovenia had to make do with finishing in third place behind Norway and Austria in their Nations League group, leading to a playoff with the aforementioned Slovakia.

In a low-scoring two-legged tie that required extra time, Slovenia prevailed 1-0 on aggregate, emphasising their similarities with Luxembourg's future opponents.

Over a 14-game stretch, Slovenia have only suffered two defeats, most notably drawing each of their Euro 2024 fixtures against Denmark, Serbia and England.

The losses in question each came versus Norway, helping their recent rise in the FIFA World Rankings to 51st place, and Matjaz Kek will be optimistic that can improve further.

Luxembourg form (all competitions):





Slovenia form (all competitions):

Team News

Holtz could look to name a similar Luxembourg XI to the one that started the win over Sweden, but two players are missing from that game.

Christopher Martins and Mathias Olesen both miss out on places in the squad, with Tomas Moreira likely to be one play restored to the engine room.

Vincent Thill may also start with 15-year-old Enzo Duarte possibly making his debut from the substitutes' bench. Star man Gerson Rodrigues should start in the final third.

With Jan Vipotnik not in the Slovenia squad, Danijel Sturm could be in line for just his second outing on the flank.

David Brekalo may also return in the centre of defence, but Kek is unlikely to overly-tinker with his starting lineup.



Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Korac, Carlson, Bohnert; Barreiro, Moreira, Thill; Rodrigues, Sinani, Madjo

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Elsnik, Lovric; Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Sturm; Sesko





We say: Luxembourg 1-3 Slovenia

On home territory, Luxembourg have progressed into a team that can challenge many of the mid-tier nations in Europe. Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to come through in style.





