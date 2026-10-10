Sunday's Serie A predictions including Como vs. Roma, Cagliari vs. Juventus

Today's Serie A predictions feature intriguing away trips for several of the league's biggest names, with Roma, AC Milan and Juventus travelling to Como, Sassuolo and Cagliari, respectively, as the race for the upper reaches of the Italian top-flight standings takes shape.

© Imago

Two clubs aiming to join Serie A's Scudetto race will clash at Stadio Sinigalia on Sunday lunchtime, as ambitious Como host unbeaten Roma.

The capital club arrive in Lombardy with a flawless away record that dates back to early April, while their hosts suffered a rare setback just before the break.

We say: Como 1-1 Roma

Though both teams have a big Champions League game coming up, they cannot afford to lose focus on this Sunday showdown, which could even have consequences in the title race.

A tight contest should be expected, as Como and Roma have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A since the start of last season, but they both offer sharp finishing, skill and variety across the final third.

>Click here to see full Como vs Roma preview

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Seeking a fifth win from six league matches, Lazio will welcome Serie A strugglers Monza to Rome on Sunday afternoon.

While the high-flying hosts are still unbeaten, their visitors finally claimed victory just before international football intervened.

We say: Lazio 2-0 Monza

Monza have conceded eight goals across three away games since returning to Serie A, and that bodes ill for a trip to in-form Lazio.

The home side are looking sharp under Gattuso, who clearly has a point to prove after some high-profile failures.

>Click here to see full Lazio vs Monza preview

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Without a Serie A home win over Bologna since November 2001, Lecce welcome their winless visitors to the Via del Mare on Sunday, keen to end that 25-year wait.

Their hopes are boosted by the Rossoblu being one of three winless teams in the top flight after five rounds, leaving the Emilians 18th in the Serie A table ahead of this weekend’s sixth matchday.

We say: Lecce 1-1 Bologna

The combined attacking struggles of these sides suggest that clear-cut opportunities may be scarce in a tense battle between two teams lacking confidence.

Lecce’s inconsistency and Bologna’s winless start leave little to separate them, so a low-scoring stalemate would not come as a surprise.

> Click here to see full Lecce vs Bologna preview

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Aiming to extend their positive start to the season, AC Milan will return from the international break with a visit to bogey side Sassuolo on Sunday.

Though they remain unbeaten in Serie A this term, Milan have recently struggled to beat the Neroverdi.

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 AC Milan

Results are largely positive, but Milan have yet to truly convince under Amorim, so a tricky test against Sassuolo may produce just one point.

The hosts usually raise their game against Italy's top teams, and a potent attack is sure to breach the visitors' uncertain defence.

> Click here to see full Sassuolo vs AC Milan preview

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Looking down at their illustrious visitors in the Serie A standings, surprise package Cagliari will welcome Juventus to Sardinia on Sunday evening.

After five rounds, the Rossoblu sat two points above Juve - and just one shy of top spot - so they must hope a long international break does not halt that momentum.

We say: Cagliari 0-1 Juventus

Though they slipped up while chasing victory against Sassuolo, that was Juve's sole defeat in eight Serie A away games dating back to last season.

Cagliari's good run must come to an end, as they have been somewhat fortunate not to concede more goals, while a three-week hiatus will not help.

> Click here to see full Cagliari vs Juventus fill preview