Sports Mole previews Friday's friendly clash between Republic of Ireland and Senegal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Republic of Ireland and Senegal will meet on Friday night at the Aviva Stadium in the first of two friendlies in preparation for their World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The hosts are looking to build on back-to-back victories, while the visitors are aiming to maintain their current 14-game unbeaten run leading into this clash.

Match preview

Republic of Ireland are heading into Friday's clash having endured a difficult period in recent years, including failing to qualify for any of the last four major tournaments - their longest drought from both the European Championship and World Cup since their absence between 2004 and 2010.

Heimir Hallgrimsson, in charge since July 2024, will be aiming to end that absence by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his side have been drawn alongside Portugal, Hungary and Armenia in UEFA qualifying group F.

Hallgrimsson has impressed since taking the reins from interim manager John O'Shea, initially losing to England and Greece (both 2-0 defeats) before securing four wins and just two defeats in the six games since.

That includes back-to-back victories in their most recent outings against Bulgaria, with each match ending in 2-1 victories as the Republic of Ireland secured a 4-2 aggregate triumph to remain in League B of the Nations League.

Hoping to build on that success and carry positive momentum into their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Hallgrimsson will be aiming to secure another two victories against Senegal and Luxembourg during this international break.

Senegal are sure to provide tough opposition, though, as the Lions of Teranga are heading into Friday's encounter having avoided defeat in all of their last 14 matches across all competitions.

Senegal's last defeat came in the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024, as they disappointingly conceded an 86th-minute equaliser before losing 5-4 on penalties to eventual champions Ivory Coast.

However, Senegal have remained unbeaten in their 14 matches since, with 10 wins and four draws, including three victories and three draws in their CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Those results leave them second in group B with 12 points, just one behind leaders DR Congo and ahead of third-placed Sudan on goal difference, with just four matches still to play.

Pape Thiaw, interim manager after Aliou Cisse's departure, will be looking to maintain their current momentum heading into the last four qualifying fixtures, as Senegal aim to secure their third consecutive and fourth overall World Cup appearance.

Team News

Hallgrimsson has named four uncapped players in the Republic of Ireland squad for their two friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg, with John Joe Patrick Finn, Josh Keeley, Killian Phillips and Josh Honohan all aiming to make their debut.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad after missing the team's last seven matches, but the defender is a doubt for Friday's clash due to a thigh injury.

Adam Idah and Troy Parrott could lead the line for Republic of Ireland, while Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer could be named in midfield.

As for Senegal, forward Sadio Mane is unavailable for Friday's friendly as the attacker has not been included in the 26-man squad due to personal reasons.

Regular Premier League stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Pape Matar Sarr and Ismaila Sarr are all expected to start for the Lions of Teranga.



Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Brien, Brady; Ebosele, Knight, Taylor, McAteer; Idah, Parrott

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; P Sarr, Gueye, Camara; Ndiaye, Jackson, I Sarr





We say: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Senegal

Republic of Ireland have certainly improved in recent matches under Hallgrimsson, but Senegal boast a far stronger squad with several players featuring regularly at the very highest level of European football, and with their lengthy unbeaten run heading into this one, we expect an away win.





