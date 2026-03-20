Preview: Telstar vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 11:10

PSV Eindhoven make the trip to Telstar on Sunday know that they may be confirmed as Eredivisie champions if results go their way this weekend.

At a time when the visitors sit 16 points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table with seven games left, Telstar are 16th as they continue to battle to remain in the division.

Match preview

For a team that is about to retain the Eredivisie title, the mood at the Philips Stadion is not entirely what you would expect.

A 3-2 defeat away at NEC Nijmegen in the KNVB Beker has cost Peter Bosz and his players the chance of completing the double.

Eleven days later, the same opponents stunned PSV by the same scoreline at the Philips Stadion to inflict just their third defeat in 27 Eredivisie fixtures.

Not only have PSV won just three of their last six matches in all competitions, seven matches have come and gone without a clean sheet being posted.

On a positive note, PSV only need 12 points from their remaining seven games to surpass last season's title-winning points total, and that will ultimately be the aim for the rest of the season.

© Imago

Although Telstar face one of their most daunting games of the season, there are reasons for Anthony Correia's side to be optimistic of earning a result.

Just four defeats have been posted in their last eight across all competitions, two of which were by 2-1 scorelines at Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar respectively.

Telstar have also racked up eight points from their last six Eredivisie games, recording wins over relegation rivals NAC Breda and 11th-placed Fortuna Sittard.

For a team that finished seventh in the Eerste Divisie in 2024-25, it has been a monumental effort to reach this stage of the campaign outside of the bottom two and with a far superior goal difference to the teams below them.

Nevertheless, Telstar hold the worst home record in the division, winning just twice and only collecting 11 points from their 13 games at the BUKO Stadion.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

D D L W W L

Telstar form (all competitions):

D L W L W L

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W L W W W L

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Telstar will be without defender Guus Offerhaus after the centre-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Devon Koswal was in line to replace him before he suffered an injury after being introduced as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen. Jeff Hardeveld may move from wing-back to the left-hand side of a back three, and Gerald Alders switch flanks.

Despite reports of a transfer to Fulham in the summer, Ricardo Pepi should start in the PSV attack.

However, changes to the defence feel inevitable. Jerdy Schouten could drop back from midfield to centre-back and Armando Obispo may be recalled.

That could be dependent on Joey Veerman returning from the issue that kept him out versus NEC. Sergino Dest is expected to remain absent with a hamstring injury.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Nwankwo, Bakker, Hardeveld; Noslin, Owusu, Hatenboer, Alders; Duijn, Thorisson, Brouwer

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Schouten, Obispo, Salah-Eddine; Saibari, Veerman; Man, Wanner, Perisic; Pepi

We say: Telstar 0-4 PSV Eindhoven

Defeat last time out is only going to sharpen PSV's focus for this fixture, and that could spell trouble for Telstar. Despite their recent upturn in form, we feel that the home side will be second-best throughout this contest as PSV potentially seal the league title in style.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.