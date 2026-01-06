Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Jan 2026 05:44

For the first time since 2020, arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will compete for the Trophee des Champions, with the final taking place on Thursday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

The reigning Ligue 1 and Coupe de France champions captured this event last year, beating Monaco 1-0, while OM are here on account of finishing second in the league table last season.

Match preview

PSG can lift their second trophy of the campaign on Thursday as they prepare to compete in the final of the Trophee des Champions yet again.

Luis Enrique’s men are on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions heading into this contest, winning their first match of 2026 last weekend over Paris FC (2-1).

They are not only experienced in this pivotal game but have also been successful, winning 11 of their previous 12 appearances in the final of this competition.

At the same time, Les Parisiens have not conceded a single goal the last three times this trophy was at stake, winning those three matches by a combined score of 7-0.

The previous time they were on Asian soil, they came away with a narrow 2-1 extra-time victory in Qatar over Flamengo to capture the Intercontinental Cup for the first time.

Les Parisiens have won five successive matches versus Les Olympiens as the home team, including a 2-1 triumph the last time these teams met for this trophy in Lens in 2021.

The new year did not begin as Marseille had hoped, as they were beaten 2-0 by Nantes, falling eight points behind the league leaders Lens in the title race.

Roberto De Zerbi can win his first trophy as their manager on Thursday, and in doing so, the club would draw even with Monaco for fourth in all-time wins in this competition with four.

Thursday will mark their seventh appearance in the final of this tournament, with Marseille winning on two of their three opportunities to lift the trophy this century, the last one coming in 2011 over Lille (5-4).

Les Phoceens enter this encounter on a two-match winning run away from home across all competitions, netting a combined nine goals over that stretch.

Away from home, they have scored three or more goals in three competitive fixtures this season versus French opposition, including a 6-0 hammering at Bourg-Peronnas in the Coupe de France last month.

On Thursday, they can win consecutive competitive matches versus PSG for the first time since 2011, defeating them 1-0 domestically at Stade Velodrome in September of last year.

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

For this match, PSG will be missing Achraf Hakimi, who is still with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, Matvey Safonov has a hand injury and Lee Kang-in is questionable due to a thigh strain.

Over the weekend, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele scored as they edged past Paris FC 2-1 with Lucas Chevalier returning between the sticks.

As for Marseille, Ruben Blanco is doubtful because of a sore knee and unlikely to see the field on Thursday, while Amine Gouiri returned to the fold this past weekend after a lengthy injury spell.

Marquinhos netted an own goal the last time these teams met in September during league play, with Geronimo Rulli collecting a clean sheet for OM on that occasion.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Balerdi, Aguerd; Weah, O’Riley, Nadir, Palmieri; Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Marseille



PSG should have no trouble fielding a squad prepared to take on this challenge, and given their experience in this game we trust they will get the job done against a Marseille side that have been hot and cold throughout the campaign.

