Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Paris Saint-Germain vs. Le Mans

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans, and a trip to Monaco for Toulouse.

© Imago

Lille Olympique Sporting Club host Le Havre Athletic Club at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Davide Ancelotti's bright start at the top of the Ligue 1 table was ended by a 1-2 defeat at Nice last time out, and he will look to his side to respond at home against a Le Havre team that have not won in five league games this season.

We say: Lille 2-0 Le Havre

Lille have won four of the last six meetings with Le Havre, losing only the February 2025 fixture, and they could not be beaten at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in May, when Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's early opener was cancelled out by Issa Soumare's equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

With Le Havre winless and leaking goals on the road, and Lille determined to atone for the Nice setback in front of their own supporters, Ancelotti's side look best placed to return to winning ways.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Seeking to maintain their slender lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Monaco return to action on Saturday when they host Toulouse at Stade Louis II.

Les Monegasques are one of three unbeaten sides in this competition so far, beating Lens before the international break 2-1, while Toulouse sit 13th, winning their last outing at home versus Le Havre 3-2.

We say: Monaco 3-2 Toulouse

Monaco may be shorthanded for this clash, but we trust that their depth, and Luis’s tactical brain, will find a way through an inconsistent and unstable Toulouse backline.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monaco vs. Toulouse, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Promoted Le Mans travel to Paris Saint-Germain for a Ligue 1 match for the first time since 2009, aiming to surprise the defending champions at Parc des Princes.

The top-flight returnees impressively sit ninth in the table after five matches, just two points and three places behind PSG, a situation they may not have anticipated even at this early stage of the season.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Le Mans

Despite their approach giving opponents something different to consider, Le Mans were already underdogs against PSG.

Their prospects of claiming something are greatly hindered without Bourabaa, and that single factor should undermine their chances in Paris this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Le Mans, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Paris FC will aim to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 on Saturday when they head to Stade du Moustoir to face Lorient on matchday six.

A 2-1 defeat versus Le Mans before the international break dropped the Brittany club down to 12th in the table, nine places below Paris, who hung onto a 2-1 win over Strasbourg last time out.

We say: Lorient 0-1 Paris FC

Rosenior has Paris playing to their potential, and we believe their momentum and mix of speed and skill will help them sneak a goal in against Lorient and earn them maximum points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Paris FC, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Matchday six of the Ligue 1 campaign will see Angers pay a visit Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday for a date with Brest.

These teams are separated by just two points in the table, with Angers sitting seventh thanks to a 2-0 win over Troyes, and Stade Brestois 11th following a 2-1 defeat at Auxerre.

We say: Brest 0-0 Angers

Following a two-week break, we have a feeling both sides could be a little rusty, while the Angers defensive system seems more than capable of neutralizing a Brest side that are struggling to find that killer instinct.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brest vs. Angers, including team news and predicted lineups