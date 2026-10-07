Preview: Brest vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday six of the Ligue 1 campaign will see Angers pay a visit Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday for a date with Brest.

These teams are separated by just two points in the table, with Angers sitting seventh thanks to a 2-0 win over Troyes, and Stade Brestois 11th following a 2-1 defeat at Auxerre.

Match preview

It is back to work for Brest, a side that by all accounts have had a difficult start to life under Julien Lachuer following the sudden death this past summer of Eric Roy.

With the former Stade Brestois goalkeeper in charge, the club have won just one of their five Ligue 1 affairs thus far.

They have dropped four points when netting first in the competition this season and on Saturday could incur successive home defeats in 2026 for the second time.

Most of their damage this season has come in dead-ball situations, as they lead the league regarding set-piece goals with four.

Part of their downfall has been a lack of discipline and being caught out of position, with this team committing the second-most fouls per match in the French top flight so far (15).

Les Pirates can extend their unbeaten run versus Angers in this competition to four matches on Saturday, while they have not lost any of their last six meetings against them at home.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Returning from the international window this weekend, Angers should feel pretty good about their recent domestic form.

Stephane Gilli’s men have points in three of their last four league contests, with just a single point currently separating them from a place in Europe.

On Saturday they can extend their unbeaten run away from home in Ligue 1 to three matches, conceding just once over that stretch.

At the same time, they can go three straight matches without conceding in the top flight, which would equal their longest such streak in 2026.

Angers have also been sharp in dead-ball situations, netting three set-piece goals, while they have yet to concede a single set-piece goal themselves.

Les Scoistes can claim their first victory over Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble since 2020 (1-0), though they took a point there last season in a 1-1 draw.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

For this match, Brest could be missing Brendan Chardonnet, who has a calf strain, Raphael Le Guen is out due to a fractured fibula, while Romain Cagnon and Ludovic Ajorque should be available despite minor knocks.

On the other hand, Mamady Diambou has a sore ankle, and Giovani Versini is a question mark as he recovers from a lower leg injury.

Pathe Mboup fired home the only goal for Stade Brestois on matchday five before Auxerre came back with two in the final 45 minutes, with the winner coming via an own goal by Le Guen.

At Angers, there was just one change to their starting 11 from matchday four to five, with Prosper Peter getting the start versus Troyes in place of Bane Diatta.

Amine Sbai and Peter scored for them last time out, while Anthony Lopes made five stops for his second successive clean sheet.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Bourgault, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Van Den Boomen; Allevinah, El Ouazzani, Sbai; Peter

We say: Brest 0-0 Angers

Following a two-week break, we have a feeling both sides could be a little rusty, while the Angers defensive system seems more than capable of neutralizing a Brest side that are struggling to find that killer instinct.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.