Can anyone stop PSG from winning a third straight Champions League?

For 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain looked almost impossible to stop, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead before eventually securing a thrilling and chaotic 4-2 victory, delivering another statement of their European credentials.

The match was also City's first home game since an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules, a verdict the club is appealing.

Having won the Champions League in each of the past two seasons, beating Inter Milan and Arsenal in the finals respectively, PSG are now bidding to become the first team since Real Madrid completed their three-peat in 2018 to win three consecutive titles in the competition's modern era.

Their remarkable squad depth was underlined by Joao Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both starting on the bench against City, highlighting the wealth of options available to their experienced Spanish manager.

However, the Citizens' second-half response showed that even the defending champions can be troubled, with Erling Haaland scoring twice as the hosts threatened an unlikely comeback, while the six-goal thriller contributed to a record-breaking Champions League matchday, with 78 goals scored across 18 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With that in mind, Sports Mole assesses whether PSG can win a third straight Champions League title and, if not, how their European rivals can stop them.

Luis Enrique's tactical nous and squad depth set PSG apart

© Imago / Every Second Media

The first half at the Etihad was a reminder of just how difficult PSG can be to contain when their attacking players combine at full speed.

Rather than relying on one individual to produce moments of brilliance, Luis Enrique's side use quick passing and intelligent movement to create openings, while their ability to press aggressively after losing possession makes them an exhausting opponent to face.

Manchester City struggled to cope with that intensity before the break, as PSG repeatedly found ways through City's defensive unit to build a commanding advantage.

The quality available to Enrique is another major reason why the French giants are so well placed to challenge for a third consecutive European crown.

The fact that Neves and Kvaratskhelia were both left out of the starting XI against City highlights the competition for places, with the Spaniard able to call upon players capable of changing a match without necessarily altering his team's overall approach.

However, Bradley Barcola's summer move to Liverpool has cost PSG a proven attacking option, with the Frenchman underlining his quality by scoring a hat-trick against LASK just hours before the champions beat Manchester City, meaning Enrique must ensure his remaining forwards continue to deliver when the pressure increases.

Even so, the blend of technical quality, tactical discipline and depth at Enrique's disposal makes the reigning champions an extremely difficult side to dislodge.

Man City expose potential cracks in Parisians dominance

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Despite PSG's exceptional first-half display, the closing stages in Manchester offered a reminder that even the strongest teams can be forced onto the back foot.

The Citizens emerged after the interval with greater urgency and intensity, with Haaland scoring twice as the hosts threatened to turn a seemingly hopeless contest into a genuine fight for points, while their former manager Pep Guardiola watched from the stands.

The Premier League side finished with almost twice as many shots as PSG and recorded a higher xG total, showing how dramatically the balance of the match shifted after half-time.

The attempted comeback will offer encouragement to future opponents, particularly those capable of bypassing PSG's press and exploiting the space left behind when their defenders push forward.

Enrique's side are at their most dangerous when they dictate the tempo and force opponents into mistakes, but they can be more vulnerable when possession is lost and the opposition attacks quickly into open areas.

The challenge for PSG's rivals will be to withstand their early pressure without becoming too passive before taking advantage of any defensive uncertainty.

Enzo Maresca's side ultimately failed to complete the comeback, but their response suggests that the French outfit's pursuit of another European title may not be as straightforward as their first-half display initially implied.

Arsenal, Bayern and Barcelona face a daunting challenge

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Although the Parisians have established themselves as the team to beat in Europe, several of their leading rivals possess the quality to make life uncomfortable for Enrique's side.

Arsenal are perhaps the most obvious threat after pushing PSG all the way to a penalty shootout in last season's Champions League final, and Mikel Arteta's men will be determined to go one better after falling short in Budapest, where Gabriel's spot-kick flew over the bar.

Bayern Munich also have reason to believe they can compete, having been eliminated by PSG in last season's semi-finals after a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregate.

However, the German side, with potential Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane leading their line, suffered a European shock the day before PSG's chaotic encounter at the Etihad after drawing 3-3 with Norwegian champions Viking, in one of the tournament's biggest shocks so far.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's technical quality and willingness to dominate possession could present a different kind of test, particularly if they can prevent PSG from dictating the tempo and turning turnovers into dangerous attacking opportunities.

However, simply matching the French champions' individual talent may not be enough.

Their challengers will need to combine defensive organisation with the courage to attack, while remaining clinical when chances arrive and avoiding the costly mistakes that allowed PSG to take control against City.

Wednesday's result demonstrated both sides of the argument: PSG possess the quality to overwhelm elite opposition, but Manchester City's second-half response showed that they can be troubled.

If Enrique can keep his side performing at the level they showed before the break, a third consecutive Champions League title is a realistic possibility, but their rivals have been given a reminder that the holders are not invincible.