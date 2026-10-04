Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal saga: Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes finally reacts to national team chaos

Bruno Fernandes has publicly urged the Portuguese nation to remain united following the highly controversial departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the national team camp.

The 41-year-old veteran forward abruptly left international duty this week after a severe falling out with newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus.

The historic goalscorer was reportedly left furious after being dropped to the substitutes' bench, prompting a sudden exit that has cast serious doubt over his international future.

The astonishing saga has entirely dominated headlines and completely overshadowed their recent UEFA Nations League fixtures, forcing the Manchester United midfielder to address the mounting tension.

Fernandes insists country "should not divide itself"

© Iconsport / Tom Weller / dpa

Speaking to the media ahead of their upcoming fixture against Norway, Fernandes adopted a diplomatic stance and refused to explicitly take sides in the escalating dispute.

“We are completely outside the matter," said the attacking midfielder via Fabrizio Romano. "We are aware of what you are saying and what we are seeing.

“But what I think, once again, is that the country should not divide itself, that people should not take sides, and that we should experience all of this as one. We should respect and accept all sides, but at the same time, as I said, Cris is and will always be the greatest icon of our national team, our football and also world football”.

It was striking that despite his clear desire to distance the squad from the ongoing drama, Fernandes diplomatically made sure to reiterate his immense admiration for his former club teammate.

"Greatest icon" deserves utmost respect

© Imago / APL

The 32-year-old playmaker emphatically declared that Ronaldo remains the greatest icon of Portuguese and world football while insisting that his monumental contributions must never be forgotten.

“Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the respect of all Portuguese people, regardless of who likes him more or likes him less," said Fernandes.

While it remains to be seen if Ronaldo retires from international duty after this saga, there is a feeling that the rubicon has been crossed after last week's incident.

Portugal recently demonstrated their resilience without their talisman by securing a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark, with Fernandes himself providing a crucial assist in Copenhagen.

Jorge Jesus's team face Norway on Sunday, aiming to extend their unblemished start under their new manager.