Oxford United will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday for an important game at the top end of the League One table.

The hosts sit two points outside of the automatic promotion spots while their visitors are three points worse off after a defeat at the weekend.

Match preview

Oxford United return to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday aiming to extend an unbeaten streak in League One and break into the top two.

After relegation in 2025-26 and the summer appointment of Aaron Ramsey, they have enjoyed a strong first campaign back in the third tier thus far, staking their claim for a return to the Championship by earning 30 points from their first 15 matches.

The U's have won eight and only lost one of those - the fewest defeats in the division, and are unbeaten in 12 league matches dating back to the beginning of September, while no side in the third tier have managed more than their 18 points at home this term.

Ramsey's men headed into the weekend on the back of consecutive league victories and three straight wins in all competitions and visited fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town, leaving with a point from a 2-2 draw having twice led through Mo Missanga and Jack Currie only to be pegged back by a pair of Nahki Wells penalties.

Having stayed ahead of Luton with that win, Oxford United now sit third and two points behind the top two teams with one game in hand on second-placed Huddersfield Town and two in hand on leaders Stockport County, and they will aim to keep building momentum and crack the top two with a fifth straight home league win.

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Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip on the back of a defeat at the weekend, aiming to bounce back to winning ways and move level with the U's.

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a positive start to life under Dave Challinor, who arrived in early November to lead a promotion charge for the Owls, who sat on 20 points from 13 games at the time after also suffering Championship relegation last term.

The new boss started with a pair of cup defeats but followed those up with consecutive league victories, beating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 and Barnsley 2-1 in an away South Yorkshire Derby.

A goalless draw away at Stevenage followed, before the Owls hosted Reading on Saturday and suffered a first league setback under Challinor in a 4-1 defeat, having pulled the game back to 2-1 on the stroke of half time through Louie Barry only for Lewis Wing and Josh Stokes to put the game out of sight.

That leaves Sheffield Wednesday fifth on 27 points from 17 outings, three behind Oxford and five off the top two, and they will set out to bounce back from Saturday's disappointment and return to winning ways in a tough away midweek trip.

Oxford United League One form:

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Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Team News

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Oxford United head into Tuesday's game without captain and key midfielder Cameron Brannagan, who was shown a fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Michal Helik and Siriki Dembele are also ruled out alongside long-term injured midfielder Jamie McDonnell.

Louie Sibley may join Kai Andrews in midfield in Brannagan's absence, while Aidomo Emakhu, Tyler Goodrham and Mo Missanga should continue in support of front man Mark Harris with Dembele still out.

Sheffield Wednesday remain without Reece James, Max Lowe, Tyler Onyango, Mason Burstow and Ali Al-Hamadi through injury.

Liam Cooper was fit to feature off the bench at the weekend after a knock of his own and may return from the outset alongside Di'Shon Bernard and Sil Swinkels in a back three.

Key attacker Barry is also back fully fit, having scored against Reading, and he should again join Callum Slattery behind striker Davis Keillor-Dunn while Jamal Lowe has taken up a makeshift wing-back role recently in the absence of James and Lowe.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Long, Brown, Currie; Andrews, Sibley; Emakhu, Goodrham, Missanga; Harris

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Bernard, Cooper, Swinkels; Valery, Mitchell, Bannan, J Lowe; Slattery, Barry; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Tuesday's contest should be a hard fought one between two of the division's strongest squads, and we give an edge to the hosts who are unbeaten at home in the league this term and have won their last four in the third tier at the Kassam Stadium against an Owls team wounded by a heavy home defeat.

The U's can be backed using our Bet365 bonus code.

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