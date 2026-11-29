Holstein Kiel will hope to book an unlikely place in the DFB-Pokal's quarter-finals on Tuesday, when they welcome FC Koln to Holstein-Stadion.

The 2. Bundesliga hosts advanced into the round of 16 following a win on penalties against Hoffenheim in late October, whereas their top-flight opponents swept Union Berlin aside 5-0 on October 27.

Match preview

Kiel held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 stalemate, coming back from a 1-0 deficit before winning 5-4 on penalties, and they have now reached the quarter-finals of the competition for a second consecutive season.

The club's campaign in the second tier has been disastrous so far, with the team last in 18th place with just 11 points after 13 matchweeks.

Head coach Michel Kniat has only been in charge for two games, overseeing a 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg on November 21, before guiding the club to a 3-0 success against Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

That victory ended a streak of three losses in a row, but it should be noted that they have only lost once at home this season in eight fixtures.

Kiel won three of those eight contests at Holstein-Stadion while scoring 13 goals, conceding eight times and keeping three clean sheets.

© Imago

Koln come into Tuesday's clash on the back of a dominant 5-0 win against Elversberg on Saturday, a result that moved them into ninth place in the Bundesliga table with 13 points from 11 games.

Manager Rene Wagner will hope his side can advance into the quarter-finals for the second time in three seasons, though the Billy Goats have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 in 15 of their last 16 forays into the competition.

The visitors emerged as 3-0 victors against Kiel in the DFB-Pokal in October 2024, which was their most recent meeting with their hosts, as well as their third triumph in four games against the home team.

Koln have only been beaten in one of their six most recent contests, a period in which they won twice and held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 stalemate in the Bundesliga.

Wagner has led the visitors out six times on the road this campaign, but his only victory came in their opening match of 2026-27 against Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB-Pokal's first round.

Holstein Kiel DFB-Pokal form:

W

D

Holstein Kiel form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

W

FC Koln DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

FC Koln form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Holstein Kiel could name a similar lineup to the one that started against Hoffenheim, so expect to see Noah Madsen and Ivan Nekic stationed in front of goalkeeper Lio Rothenhagen.

Elsewhere, striker Phil Harres is likely to appear between wide attackers Jonas Therkelsen and Adrian Kapralikm.

Koln will want to take the competition as seriously as possible, so perhaps first-team starters such as Joel Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Tom Krauss will feature in the backline.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore will likely be trusted to start in midfield, with the Englishman set to partner Paul Okon-Engstler.

In the frontline, Marius Bulter will be keen to score his fourth goal of the season, though he will need support from Said El Mala and Linton Maina.

Holstein Kiel possible starting lineup:

Rothenhagen; Sekine, Madsen, Nekic, Parduzi; Ugoh, Meffert, Davidsen; Kapralikm, Harres, Therkelsen

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Zieler; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Krauss; Sebulonsen, Moore, Okon-Engstler, Sosa; Mala, Maina; Bulter

We say: Holstein Kiel 2-1 FC Koln

Koln should be favoured to win, but while they played excellently on the weekend, it is difficult to ignore their poor away record.

Holstein Kiel will rightly focus on league games, though given they have often performed well at home, they could cause yet another upset.

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