Liverpool return to action on Wednesday night when they host Sunderland at Anfield in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola experienced his first Merseyside derby on Sunday, as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, still seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in their last outing.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Sunderland, who are still reeling from their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 9 (vs. Porto)

Cody Gakpo was a surprise absentee from the Liverpool squad against Manchester United, and Iraola subsequently revealed that the attacker had picked up a calf injury on Netherlands duty.

The Dutchman missed the Merseyside derby, and the versatile attacker has already been ruled out of this fixture.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Heel

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Sunderland)

Although Ryan Gravenberch finds himself in a similar position to Gakpo, he has not been conclusively ruled out of this fixture, with Iraola revealing that Liverpool are attempting to 'manage the pain' of his heel issue.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: January 5 (vs. Sunderland)

Hugo Ekitike is making continued progress in his rehabilitation from a serious Achilles injury, but the French striker is still expected to miss the rest of 2026.

Iraola suggested prior to the Club Brugge match that January is the current target.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 5 (vs. Sunderland)

Out for over a year with a serious knee injury, Giovanni Leoni returned to team training during the international break and is now in the "last part" of his recovery process, but a playing comeback before the New Year is still incredibly unlikely.

Iraola has stated that he will have to play in behind-closed-doors or Under-21 fixtures before coming back into contention.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 5 (vs. Sunderland)

Likewise, Conor Bradley is finally back with his teammates on the training pitches after sustaining a severe knee problem in January, but it will be a few more weeks before he is considered for selection too.

As in the case of Leoni, Bradley will need to come through lower-level matches before being considered for a return.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.