Nottingham Forest news: Oliver Glasner makes Aston Villa claim ahead of Premier League return

Oliver Glasner has claimed that Nottingham Forest can replicate the achievements of Aston Villa during his reign.

Forest have endured an indifferent start to the new Premier League campaign, collecting just five points from as many matches.

However, not only was that one success against Villa, the Tricky Trees only sit three points adrift of eighth place in the top-flight standings.

After last season's run to the Europa League semi-finals, Glasner is tasked with securing Forest a return to European football.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Austrian is targeting more than just a top-eight finish in the Premier League.

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Nottingham Forest boss Glasner makes Aston Villa claim

In quotes provided by Sport Witness, Glasner is of the opinion that Forest can make greater steps over the coming years.

He said: "Expanding the stadium is a first step toward creating the necessary conditions.

"But why shouldn’t it be possible to become like Aston Villa? In other words, getting a taste of the Champions League, even if you might miss out on it again later."

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Could Nottingham Forest surpass Aston Villa in the future?

While sitting one point above Aston Villa in the Premier League standings right now has little relevance, it should not take away from Forest's potential.

They have four strong central-defensive options for their back three, wing-backs capable of scoring goals, several solid central-midfield options and an array of attacking talent.

Furthermore, there is money to spend. Although Glasner turned down a specific Evangelos Marinakis offer in the summer transfer window, a report emerged on Tuesday which indicated that a specific player was already being targeted for 2027.

When Forest, as recently as 2024-25, came within a win of earning Champions League qualification through a top-five finish in the Premier League, it highlights that they have the potential to make the next step under Glasner.