How Jaissle has Newcastle surpassing expectations despite losing their entire midfield spine this summer

Compare Newcastle United’s squad from last season to this one and the transformation is remarkable, and not necessarily for the reasons the club might have hoped. Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have departed the engine room, bound for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Anthony Gordon has moved to Barcelona. Nick Woltemade has also left. Joelinton remains but has not featured for a single minute in 2026-27. Kieran Trippier — a dressing room leader — departed in the summer, and Eddie Howe resigned before the season began. All eight summer signings are under the age of 24.

Into that chaos arrived Matthias Jaissle, given just 18 days to prepare before the Premier League began. Newcastle have since won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their opening five league matches.

Newcastle United news: the Jaissle blueprint

The Magpies under Howe were defined by sustained physical intensity and rapid transitions. Jaissle, shaped by the Red Bull football school, is an even more extreme expression of that philosophy. Without the ball, Newcastle press high in a 4-4-2 with man-marking, forcing opponents into long balls and limiting the time available to build attacks. When possession is recovered, the instruction is to find the forward line as quickly as possible.

Defender Malick Thiaw, speaking to TNT Sports, offered the clearest summary of what Jaissle demands.

‘He makes it clear what he wants. It does not matter who you are or how many games you have played,’ Thiaw said. ‘He wants you to play for the team with intensity, without easing off or doing any less than the others. Everyone needs to be in the same boat and fight together, give everything. And yes, that is his way of doing things.’

The 4-3-3 used under Howe has given way to a 4-2-3-1. Lewis Miley and Nico Gonzalez form a double pivot, with Joe Willock operating in the number ten role just behind Yoane Wissa. The Daily Mail have reported that Jaissle actively punishes backwards passes in specific training drills — a detail that helps explain the directness of the side in competitive matches.

Newcastle United news: experience alongside youth — and still thriving in spite of absences

Newcastle’s form has not been built solely on new recruits. Wissa, Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman provide a core of experience that keeps the approach functional even when the younger players misplace the intensity. Anthony Elanga and Wissa, who both arrived last season, contributed directly to the two goals in the 2-2 opening-day draw with Liverpool — both coming from counter-attacks that showcased the system at its most effective. Lewis Hall’s sharp pressing triggered the second goal in the 2-1 win over Hull City.

The achievement carries extra weight given the injury situation. Before the international break, nine players were absent: Dan Burn, Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey, William Osula, Gonzalez, Ewen Jaouen, Elanga, Tino Livramento and Amar Dedic. Burn and Joelinton have not featured at all this term.

The boss is keeping perspective. ‘The start has been good, but we are realistic — there will definitely be challenges ahead,’ he told TNT Sports.