Newcastle lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy injury updates

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 15:43

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed the status of injured duo Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Magpies lost Schar to a serious ankle issue in their 4-3 Premier League win over Leeds United, before Murphy hurt his hamstring in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Schar faces approximately three months on the sidelines after undergoing an operation, while Howe is still unsure of the severity of Murphy's issue, but there is no chance that the attacker will be fit this weekend.

As a result, Harvey Barnes - who scored the latest Premier League winner on record against Leeds - should be immediately reinstated to the final third, and the same goes for Nick Woltemade over Yoane Wissa.

Sandro Tonali can also expect a recall to the engine room - most likely over Jacob Ramsey - and Howe may consider offering a rare top-flight start to Joe Willock as Joelinton enjoys a well-earned rest.

With Schar out of contention until Easter, there will be no respite for Sven Botman or Malick Thiaw at centre-back, nor should there be for Lewis Hall while Tino Livramento recuperates from a hamstring issue.

However, the experienced Kieran Trippier can step in for Lewis Miley at right-back, as the youthful latter has played a lot of football in recent weeks.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

