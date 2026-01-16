Wolves lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Rob Edwards makes Jorgen Strand Larsen decision

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 15:42 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 15:43

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards faces the best kind of attacking quandary for Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Molineux.

The ex-Middlesbrough boss had settled on a front two of Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan in recent weeks, and to good effect during Wolves' three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

However, Jorgen Strand Larsen marked his return to the first XI with a hat-trick and assist in a 6-1 FA Cup slaughter of Shrewsbury Town, sending a loud and clear selection message to his manager.

Strand Larsen could still depart before the January transfer window closes, though, and Edwards should restore Arokodare - who scored off the bench in the cup - to the XI alongside Hwang.

Arokodare's reinstatement should be one of a few alterations on the hosts' end, as hotshot Mateus Mane is also primed to come back into the XI as he aims to join an exclusive goalscoring club.

The teenager has scored in each of Wolves' last two top-flight matches, and he could become just the fifth player aged 18 or under to score in three straight Premier League games after Mason Greenwood, Francis Jeffers, Danny Cadamarteri and Michael Owen.

Further back, Yerson Mosquera is expected to come back in at the expense of Matt Doherty, while Sam Johnstone will cede the goalkeeping gloves to Jose Sa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Hwang

