Preview: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

Unbeaten at St James’ Park since September 2025, Newcastle United welcome off-form Crystal Palace to Tyneside on Sunday, aiming to leapfrog the London club in the Premier League table after the 20th round.

Palace have been defeated by an aggregate score of 9-0 on their previous two visits to Newcastle, the last statistic Oliver Glasner’s team needed to be aware of as they strive to end a six-match winless run across all competitions.

Match preview

Newcastle ended 2025 with a rare away victory at Burnley, whom they beat 3-1 to conclude the year, securing only their second victory on the road in 10 attempts this season.

The Magpies’ underwhelming record on the road has been in stark contrast to their games on Tyneside, where Eddie Howe’s men have claimed five wins from nine, drawing two and losing two in the top flight.

Not since Arsenal’s turnaround in late September have Newcastle been found wanting on their stomping ground, winning four and drawing two, having been beaten in two of their first three at St James’ Park.

While their most recent home fixture was marked by losing a 2-0 lead against Chelsea to draw 2-2, Howe’s team will hope to exploit the Eagles’ below-par form to add to the 17 points won at home this season, significantly more than their nine on the road.

With only one point separating the 13th-placed hosts from Palace, maximum points for Newcastle could see the Magpies rise as high as seventh in the table if they win and results elsewhere are in their favour.

That outcome is anticipated, considering the Magpies’ home form, Palace’s last few results and the Eagles’ recent visits to Tyneside, where the south London club have been beaten 4-0 and 5-0 in 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

The away club’s winless run at St James’ Park stretches nearly five years, since a 2-1 win in February 2021, and four matches have come and gone since they got any joy in this particular fixture.

Palace have fired blanks in four consecutive trips to Tyneside, losing three during that period and playing out a goalless encounter in September 2022, the only time the south Londoners have avoided defeat.

Those statistics will not fill the travelling supporters with any optimism as last season’s FA Cup winners struggle for performances and results across all competitions.

Although the Eagles ended a three-match losing run by holding Fulham to a 1-1 draw to start 2026, the point followed a dismal run of scoring once in defeats to Manchester City (3-0), Leeds United (4-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0).

Aiming to draw positives from as little as a point, Glasner’s 10th-placed team now bid to avoid a seventh league defeat and prevent their hosts from leapfrogging them in the standings.

Supporters with a glass-half-full mindset will highlight the club’s impressive away record – five wins, one draw and three defeats – which ranks as the fifth-best in the competition and offers hope for the Eagles ahead of their first away match of 2026.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

L

W

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

W

W

L

L

L

D

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

D

Team News

Although Howe’s team sustained no apparent injury in the win at Burnley, the Magpies have a lengthy list of players in the infirmary: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emile Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), William Osula (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Dan Burn (chest) and Valentino Livramento (knee).

Bruno Guimaraes has scored more match-winning goals (two) than his teammates, and the midfield man could add to his six league efforts on Sunday.

Yoane Wissa has now netted in two of his past four league appearances for the Magpies, highlighting his slow return to form after missing the first few months due to injury.

Will Hughes was withdrawn early against Fulham due to injury, possibly adding to Glasner’s lengthy list of absentees, including Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Daniel Munoz (knee), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back), Chris Richards (foot), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Chadi Riad (knee).

Ismaila Sarr is also missing, albeit due to being on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, who face Sudan on Saturday in the last 16.

Having found the back of the net for the first time since late November in the Fulham draw, Jean-Philippe Mateta aims to add to his eight league goals on Sunday.

Although the Frenchman has netted two match-winning goals this season, he has only scored away from home twice, highlighting his average showings on the road.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Palace have scored in four consecutive away games in the league and in seven of their nine matches on the road this season, hinting at both teams scoring on Sunday.

However, Newcastle are expected to extend their winning run in meetings on Tyneside, thus securing a third straight win over the Eagles at St James’ Park.

