Newcastle injury news: Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley updates from Eddie Howe before derby clash with Sunderland

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 12:46

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on the fitness of key midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland in the Premier League.

Tonali missed the Magpies 1-0 top-flight victory at Chelsea last weekend through illness, but he returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday when Howe’s side suffered a heavy 7-2 second-leg defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

However, Newcastle’s No.8 was forced off just before the hour mark with groin or hip problem, according to Howe, who admitted post-match that he would be “a doubt” for Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe offered a reassuring update on Tonali’s condition, suggesting that the 25-year-old could be in contention to feature against Sunderland at St James’ Park.

"We will wait and see,” Howe told reporters. “It is maybe not as bad as first feared as he was coming off the pitch. We will see how he is today and then make a decision closer to the game.”

Tonali has also been called up to the Italy national team squad ahead of this month’s international break, which also suggests that his injury is not a serious one.

© Imago / Sportimage

Hopeful injury update on Tonali as Miley ruled out by Howe

Meanwhile, Howe has confirmed that Lewis Miley will not play against Sunderland and will target a return to first-team action after the international break.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been sidelined with a muscle issue in his thigh since January and remains in the treatment room with Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee).

"(Miley) will be after the internationals, hopefully after the break,” said Howe. “Fingers crossed it will be the same with Bruno and also for Fab (Schar)."

Following Newcastle’s resounding midweek defeat at Camp Nou, Howe has admitted that he and his players will focus on mental preparation as they continue to assess what was a “really strange game” against Barcelona.

"We have a bit of work to do, psychologically, with the players off the back of what was a really strange game to digest and review,” said the Magpies boss.

"I think the players will hopefully have learned from a lot of similar games this season, in the respect of we've had a crazy group of games where we've had to leave one game very quickly and focus on the next. That's a skill, I think, to be able to park it and move onto the next one.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

"We have to do that really quickly and effectively because the game will be on us before we know it. It's a 12 o'clock kick-off, a very quick turnaround. There's a bit of work to do today and tomorrow with the players."

On facing Sunderland, Howe added: "Sunderland have had a good season. The jump from Championship to the Premier League is big.

Newcastle “need to perform” in derby clash with Sunderland

"We know how tough the game was against them earlier in the season. We need to use that experience of the first game, the emotions we felt afterwards. We are focused on delivering a really good performance."

"We need to perform,” Howe continued. “The positives of this game for us can be huge, for the fans, for the city. We need to make sure our preparation for this game is as good as we can be to make sure we help the players.

"The focus for us is to try and win the game. For us, we have to try and recover physically and mentally. The players will be ready for this game. We have eight massive games to go."

Newcastle, who have failed to win any of their last 10 meetings with Sunderland, currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, two points above the Black Cats in 13th and six points behind the top six with eight games remaining.

Meanwhile, Howe has also responded to speculation linking Guimaraes with a big-money summer transfer to Manchester United.