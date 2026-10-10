Man United transfer news: Why Michael Carrick could be 'forced' to strengthen key position in January window

Manchester United are reportedly expected to use the January transfer market to strengthen one key position.

The Red Devils focused on the engine room in their summer transfer business, recruiting Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man United also attempted to sign Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on transfer deadline day, but they were ultimately left disappointed.

As a result, Luke Shaw is still regarded as Man United's first-choice left-back, while Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can fill in when required.

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Man United set to strengthen left-back spot in January

However, according to The Sun, Man United could be 'forced' to pursue a left-back in the January window despite the club's usual reluctance to delve into the winter market.

The report claims that recent injuries to Shaw, Dorgu and Mazraoui have highlighted the left-back spot as a cause for concern, especially as the club are balancing their domestic obligations with Champions League football.

Man United appear to be keen to sign a natural left-back who can challenge Shaw, or at the very least share the workload with the 31-year-old defender.

There is also a belief that the Red Devils may look to bolster their forward options when the transfer market opens at the start of 2027, with Benjamin Sesko struggling with injury and uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future.

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Who could Man United look to sign at left-back?

In regard to Man United's search for a new left-back, the club could look to renew their interest in Man City's Ait-Nouri in the January market.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is still seen as an option despite recently signing a new contract at St James' Park.

That said, the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position, with Hall now under contract until the summer of 2031.

Man United are also said to be admirers of Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, although there is no immediate sign that the Gunners are willing to sanction his departure.