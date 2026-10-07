Man Utd could revisit move for "interesting" Man City star as top three January targets now named

Manchester United could revisit a surprise move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri when the January transfer window opens.

The Algeria international was targeted by United late in the summer window, but City were unwilling to sanction a loan deal without a permanent commitment.

However, his lack of game time could now change the situation, with Sky Sports naming the three left-backs United are most interested in.

Rayan Ait-Nouri an 'interesting' target for Man Utd

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Ait-Nouri has played just 105 minutes this season, opening the possibility of City reconsidering their stance in January.

And Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan now believes the 24-year-old could become an "interesting" option for United, particularly if Luke Shaw's injury problems continue and Patrick Dorgu fails to establish himself as a reliable option on the left.

City had insisted on a permanent option being included in any deal during the summer, but Khan believes a temporary move could now make sense for all parties.

The idea would allow Ait-Nouri to get regular football and maintain his value before potentially returning to City or being sold next summer.

For United, it would provide an immediate solution to a position that remains a concern, although much could depend on how Dorgu performs over the next few months.

Who else is on Man Utd's left-back shortlist in January?

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Lewis Hall remains high on United's shortlist and is reportedly their leading target heading into the longer term, despite his new contract.

The Newcastle United defender has impressed since moving to St James' Park and would represent a significant investment, but he fits the profile of a player United could build around for years.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is another player that United continue to admire, despite Arsenal insisting he was never available for sale in the summer.

His versatility makes him particularly attractive, while his development into a midfielder under Mikel Arteta could potentially affect his long-term position at the Emirates.

United's ideal solution would arguably be to sign a permanent upgrade rather than another short-term fix.

Hall appears to be the strongest long-term option, while Lewis-Skelly is an intriguing possibility if his Arsenal situation changes.

Ait-Nouri, meanwhile, could actually be the most realistic January opportunity. If City soften their stance and United need immediate cover, a six-month move could make sense for everyone.