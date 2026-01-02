Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim has chance to take advantage of 'desperate' club and make cheap January addition

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 23:39

Manchester United are one of three clubs looking at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will hope to get back on track with a victory against rivals Leeds United on Sunday, though fans are concerned that the club could drop points once again.

Ruben Amorim's side have failed to win seven of their past 10 Premier League games, and the team's mixed form has led to calls for January reinforcements.

The Portuguese coach has insisted that the winter window could be quiet, though his comments have not stopped speculation that the club could make additions.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that the Red Devils are one of three teams considering a move for Milan goalkeeper Maignan, who is in the final six months of his deal and could leave for free at the end of the season.

© Imago

Mike Maignan: Are Manchester United targeting in the right areas?

There is no doubting Maignan's quality given he has consistently excelled in Italy with Milan, and the 30-year-old would strengthen most teams in the Premier League.

However, United brought in Senne Lammens in the summer as a replacement for Andre Onana, and adding another shot-stopper capable of claiming the number one spot would be a surprising move.

While Maignan may be available for a modest sum in January, or for free in the summer, it is important that the club's hierarchy do not disrupt the development of Lammens.

It is also unclear at this stage whether the Milan goalkeeper would be a worthwhile investment this winter given there are numerous issues elsewhere in the XI, and if the ambition is to finish in the top four, prioritising areas such as midfield would be sensible.

© Imago

Manchester United January transfer window: What should Amorim do?

United are currently in sixth place but they are only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, while fifth-placed Chelsea have parted company with boss Enzo Maresca and may experience a period of turmoil.

There could be an opportunity for the Red Devils to move up the table, but it is difficult to see how they can consistently pick up points without another midfielder.

Amorim has shown no trust in Kobbie Mainoo, who has been strongly linked with an exit, while Casmerio and Manuel Ugarte have performed poorly.

Bringing in a cheaper player like James Garner in January may be a sensible move if the plan is to sign a more expensive player such as Carlos Baleba in the summer, though a fee would have to be agreed with Everton first.