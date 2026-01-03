Team News: Leeds vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunday's early Premier League kickoff is an especially spicy one, as Leeds United and Manchester United renew hostilities at Elland Road.
The Whites are unbeaten in six after Thursday's goalless draw with Liverpool, a much more praiseworthy stalemate than the Red Devils' 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LEEDS vs. MAN UTD
LEEDS
Out: Sean Longstaff (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (thigh), Ethan Ampadu (suspended)
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
MAN UTD
Out: Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (muscle), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko