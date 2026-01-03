Premier League Gameweek 20
Leeds
Jan 4, 2026 12.30pm
Man Utd

Team News: Leeds vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sunday's early Premier League kickoff is an especially spicy one, as Leeds United and Manchester United renew hostilities at Elland Road.

The Whites are unbeaten in six after Thursday's goalless draw with Liverpool, a much more praiseworthy stalemate than the Red Devils' 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS vs. MAN UTD

LEEDS

Out: Sean Longstaff (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (thigh), Ethan Ampadu (suspended)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

MAN UTD

Out: Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (muscle), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko

