Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'eyeing swoop' for £70m Brazilian wonderkid

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jan 2026 12:50

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Vasco da Gama youngster Rayan, but face competition from other top clubs.

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department in the summer transfer window by signing Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbuemo, but Ruben Amorim could further look to add more quality players.

Man Utd also got rid of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho, and there could be room for a new addition in the forward department.

Moreover, Joshua Zirkzee has failed to make an impact under Amorim, and the Dutch striker could be sold in January, with AS Roma linked with a move.

Man Utd eye move for Brazilian youngster?

© Imago / IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos, the Red Devils are one of the teams paying close attention to signing Rayan, but any potential move in January looks complicated.

The 19-year-old attacker has been making tremendous progress for the Brazilian side, having scored 23 goals in 98 senior games to date.

As a result of his meteoric rise, Vasco da Gama have inserted a €80m (£70m) release clause in his contract, which could put many suitors off.

Serie A giants AC Milan and several Saudi Pro League clubs are also interested in signing Rayan, who can play out wide or up front.

Should Man Utd look to invest in Rayan?

© Imago

Rayan appears to be a terrific young talent, but the £70m price is too high for any established striker, let alone a hitherto unproven player.

Unless Man Utd find a way to lower the asking price, it makes little sense to invest heavily in the Brazilian when Amorim also needs attention elsewhere.

The midfield is one area that needs immediate attention, with the likes of Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo facing uncertain futures at the club.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table with 30 points from 19 games, and one or two good signings could help them break into the top four.