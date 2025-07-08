Marcus Rashford receives a boost in securing a dream move to Barcelona as the La Liga champions are forced to remove another attacking player from their list of summer targets.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, chipping in with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, but Unai Emery’s side decided against activating the £40m buy option clause for the Manchester United man.

Rashford is allegedly one of five players who has expressed a desire to leave the Red Devils this summer and an exit for the England international seems likely, as his No.10 shirt has been handed over to new signing Matheus Cunha.

Talks between Rashford and Man United are set to take place this week, with the left-sided attacker having accepted that he is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

It has previously been suggested that Barcelona would be Rashford’s dream destination and the Catalan giants have explored the possibility of signing him on loan ahead of next season.

Leao set to stay at Milan as Barca suffer transfer blow

Despite their well-documented financial concerns, Hansi Flick’s side are known to be in the market for a new wide forward and are on the lookout for alternatives to top target Nico Williams, who recently extended his contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Rafael Leao has also been on Barca’s radar, but the Portugal international is set to stay at AC Milan according to new head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Allegri said: “I’m sure Leao will have a great season. I believe in him. I’m glad he’s staying. He’s reaching his peak years as players usually hit maturity between 26 and 30. I think he’s becoming more responsible.

“I spoke to him [on Monday] and I believe everything is in place for [him to have] a great season."

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is another player thought to be high on Barcelona’s list of attacking targets, but the Colombian has insisted that he is "very happy" at Anfield despite ongoing discussions over his future.

What next for Rashford? Could Barcelona move for Man Utd outcast?

Barcelona could therefore turn their attention back to Rashford, who is valued by Man United at £40m and would represent a cheaper alternative than either Williams, Leao or Diaz.

Should Barca decide to pursue a permanent deal for Rashford as opposed to a loan, they will likely be required to generate funds from a player sale in order to balance their books.

The Catalan giants are not the only club that have been credited with an interest in Rashford, as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich - who also had Williams, Leao and Diaz on their radar - are considering a bid for the Englishman, who is prioritising a move abroad this summer.

A switch to Italy could also emerge as a possibility for Rashford, as last season’s Serie A runners-up Inter Milan are understood to be eyeing a loan move.