Luis Diaz delivers a fresh update on his future at Liverpool amid reported interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Luis Diaz has delivered a fresh update on his future at Liverpool amid speculation over a possible summer exit from Anfield.

The 28-year-old established himself as a key player in Arne Slot's side last season, operating out wide or in a makeshift centre-forward role, and he contributed with 13 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances to help the Reds win the title.

However, with two years remaining on his contract, Diaz has been linked with a big-money exit from Liverpool, who are understood to have rejected a formal approach from Bayern Munich.

Diaz has also been linked with Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but the Reds have no intention of allowing the attacker to leave this summer.

During last month’s international break, Diaz confessed that he and his agents have been talking to other clubs, as discussions over a new contract at Anfield have allegedly stalled.

"We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening,” the Colombian told reporters. "We’re trying to arrange what’s best for us.

“We’re talking to clubs, it’s normal in the market and we’re looking at what’s best for us. I’m waiting to see what happens. I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so.

“They’ve welcomed me very well from day one. If they give us a good renewal or I stay there for two years, I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”

Diaz still “negotiating” future amid Liverpool uncertainty

Diaz has since revealed that negotiations over his future remain ongoing, and although he is happy at Liverpool, he has refused to confirm or deny whether he intends to continue his career at Anfield or move elsewhere this summer.

Speaking to Colombian influencer Mauricio Gomez, Diaz said: "We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can be achieved, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”

When quizzed on links with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, Diaz added: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us, but I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision now."

Diaz, who recently spent time in his native Colombia, is expected to return to Merseyside for pre-season training this week after Slot’s squad were given additional time off following the death of teammate Diogo Jota.