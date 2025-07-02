Liverpool allegedly reject an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, with the Reds having no intention of allowing the Colombia international to leave.

Liverpool have reportedly rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, with the Reds having no intention of allowing the Colombia international to leave this summer.

Diaz made the move to Anfield from Porto in January 2022, and he has represented the Merseyside giants on 148 occasions, scoring 41 goals and registering 23 assists in the process.

There has been speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future during the current window, with Barcelona known admirers of the left-sided forward.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Bayern had been in touch with Liverpool to determine whether it would be possible to sign Diaz this summer and what type of numbers would be involved.

However, according to BBC Sport, Liverpool have rejected the formal approach from Vincent Kompany's side.

Liverpool 'reject Bayern approach' for Diaz

The report claims that Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl has been told that Liverpool are not willing to sell Diaz under any circumstances during the summer transfer window.

Speaking on international duty earlier this summer, Diaz said: "'I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so. The transfer market is opening, and we're trying to arrange what's best for us. I'm waiting to see what happens.

"If Liverpool give us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I'll be happy. It all depends on them. I'm here to decide and see what's best for us and the future."

Barcelona are also believed to have been informed of Liverpool's stance when the Catalan outfit made contact earlier this summer to discuss the possibility of a summer transfer.

Are Liverpool right to reject Diaz interest?

Diaz was again an important player for Liverpool last season, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

At the end of May, ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher said to Sky Sports: "It's an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin with some people saying they'd love him to sign a new contract and some say it might be the time where you get good money for him because he's at a good age.

"I think Luis Diaz has been one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League this season. I don't think he's quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters are actually still thinking we haven't quite replaced Mane, but how many of them is there about?

"If I'm being honest, for the majority of this season up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Diaz in the summer. The way he's played and the way Liverpool's front line might change and with the fact that he can play through the middle in the manager's eyes, he's now going to stay and I think it might be other players who move on in the front line rather than Diaz."

It would be a major risk for Liverpool to sell Diaz considering his contribution since arriving at Anfield, and it is unlikely that Bayern or Barcelona would put up the type of money that would be difficult for Liverpool to turn down.