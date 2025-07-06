Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future, with a report claiming that talks will soon take place between the club and the player.

Talks between Marcus Rashford and Manchester United have been scheduled ahead of the winger's potential transfer away from the club, the latest reports have claimed.

The Red Devils are said to be in desperate need for transfer funds this summer following their failure to qualify for Europe in 2024-25.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has implemented a series of unpopular cost-cutting measures during his tenure at Old Trafford, and there are fears that United boss Ruben Amorim may not be afforded the budget he needs to rebuild his squad.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while teenage defender Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno, but it remains to be seen whether the club can conduct many other deals without sales.

A number of players have been linked with exits, including winger Rashford, who was sent out on loan to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks will take place between Rashford and United next week, and the forward has accepted that he is not part of Amorim's plans for the future.

Who will sign Rashford?

While Aston Villa would likely have interest in signing Rashford, they rejected the chance to activate their £40m buy option amid reports that they are themselves facing financial difficulties.

Additionally, it is hard to see Villa being able to afford the Englishman's lofty wage packet, with suggestions the winger is currently earning in excess of £300,000 per week.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, and following the news that Nico Williams has signed an extension at Athletic Bilbao until 2035, perhaps their interest could materialise into something more concrete.

However, the Spanish giants are also under financial pressure and may baulk at Rashford's reported salary demands.

The United winger would almost certainly have to lower his weekly earnings in order to help push a transfer through to Barca, but he must be wary of the possibility of being used as a utility option.

Rashford may not be selected ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, and considering the World Cup will begin in 2026, guaranteed playing time will be of paramount importance to the forward.