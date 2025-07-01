Marcus Rashford could be the subject of a bid from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer, according to a report.

The 27-year-old attacker spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, chipping in with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Although Rashford showed glimpses of his quality under head coach Unai Emery, Aston Villa have allegedly decided against activating the £40m buy option clause for the Manchester United man.

The Daily Mail claims that Rashford is set to return to Man United for pre-season training next week with his future at Old Trafford still up in the air, just six weeks before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The England international still has three years remaining on his Red Devils contract, but he does not appear to be part of Ruben Amorim’s plans going forward.

Rashford ‘prioritising move abroad’ amid Bayern, Barca interest

According to The Athletic, Rashford is now prioritising a move abroad if he leaves Man United this summer and he is keen to join a club that would enable him to compete for titles.

The report adds that while Man United would prefer to sell the £40m-rated attacker this summer, Rashford is also open to departing on loan, or as part of a swap deal if ‘suitable opportunities arise’.

It has previously been suggested that La Liga champions Barcelona would be Rashford’s dream destination, and the Catalan giants are understood to have explored the possibility of signing him on loan ahead of next season.

However, German news outlet Bild claims that Bayern Munich are also interested in the Englishman and they are considering a bid for the attacker this summer.

Rashford is not Bayern’s number one target, though, as he currently sits behind the likes of Nico Williams, Luis Diaz - both also wanted by Barcelona - Bradly Barcola and Rafael Leao on the club’s scouting ‘longlist’.

What does the future hold for Rashford?

Rashford would represent a much cheaper alternative to Bayern’s aforementioned attacking targets who are all thought to be valued in excess of €60m.

Bayern are known to be in the market for a new left-sided attacker following the departure of Leroy Sane to Galatasaray on a free transfer.

As things stand, Bayern are currently focused on a deal to sign Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, though, who is valued in the region of €60m to €70m.

If a move to either Bayern or Barcelona fails to materialise for Rashford, then a switch to Italy could present itself to the attacker, as last season’s Serie A runners-up Inter Milan are allegedly eyeing a loan move.