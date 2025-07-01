Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce, Antoni Milambo to Brentford and Nick Woltemade to Bayern Munich.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly on the verge of signing striker Jhon Duran from Al-Nassr.

The 21-year-old only joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January from Aston Villa for around £64m plus add-ons, but the Colombia international is making a swift return to European football.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is in place with all parties for Duran to join Fenerbahce on an initial loan deal for the 2025-26 season.

Fenerbahce will cover Duran’s full salary - allegedly around £340,000 per week - and the striker will arrive in Istanbul with his agent on Tuesday to undergo a medical and finalise his move.

Duran is set to link up with head coach Jose Mourinho, who guided Fenerbahce to a second-placed finish in the Turkish Super Lig last season, 11 points behind champions Galatasaray.

After scoring 20 goals in 78 games for Aston Villa, Duran found the net 12 times in 18 appearances for Al-Nassr whilst playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brentford set to sign Milambo from Feyenoord

Over in the Premier League, Brentford are set to announce the signing of versatile midfielder Antoni Milambo from Feyenoord.

The 20-year-old has completed his medical, according to The Mirror’s Ryan Taylor, and formal confirmation of his arrival in West London is said to be imminent, providing that all of his medical tests have been passed.

Brentford have agreed to pay Feyenoord an initial £17m plus £4.25m in add-ons to sign Milambo, who is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Milambo could soon become the Bees’ first signing of the summer since the appointment of new head coach Keith Andrews, who has replaced Thomas Frank following his switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

A six-time Netherlands Under-21 international, Milambo scored seven goals and provided nine assists sin 43 appearances for Feyenoord last season, netting three goals in the Champions League.

Stuttgart set to receive Bayern’s first offer for Woltemade?

Elsewhere, Stuttgart are reportedly braced to receive an opening offer from Bayern Munich for star striker Nick Woltemade.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Stuttgart are expecting the first written offer from Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen for Woltemade within the next 24 hours.

Plettenberg adds that Stuttgart are not demanding a fee between €80m and €100m for Woltemade and are in fact open to offers in the region of €60m to €70m, which they believe is a ‘realistic’ valuation of the 23-year-old.

It is also claimed that the inclusion of a Bayern player as part of the deal remains a possibility, but a decision on that is yet to be negotiated.

Woltemade has elevated his game to new heights over the last 12 months, scoring 17 goals in 33 appearances across the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal last season, before winning the Golden Boot at the Under-21 European Championship after scoring six goals in five games for runners-up Germany.

The prolific striker had allegedly caught the attention of both Chelsea and Real Madrid, but Bundesliga champions Bayern are set to win the race for his signature.