Bid incoming: Barcelona 'preparing' Rashford offer

Barcelona are reportedly willing to submit a loan offer for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is searching for a new club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old is back at Old Trafford after spending the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford netted four goals and contributed six assists in 17 competitive appearances for Unai Emery's side, before he picked up an injury in the closing stages of his loan spell.

The England international will not be reintegrated back into Ruben Amorim's side, meaning he needs to find a new home before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, and he only added fuel to the speculation when he recently admitted he would like to play alongside Lamine Yamal in the future.

Barcelona eyeing Rashford loan deal

According to The Times, Barcelona are ready to submit a loan bid for Rashford even if they are successful in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

The Catalan giants are said to be in discussions to add the Spain international to their attacking ranks ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Williams is under contract until the summer of 2027, although there is a £50m release clause in his Athletic deal.

While Williams plays on the left like Rashford, Barcelona are still willing to make a loan offer for the Man United attacker.

From Man United's perspective, they would rather offload Rashford on a permanent deal, having set a £40m asking price for a player who has a contract until June 2028.

There is a belief that Man United could sanction a loan departure if Barcelona pay a loan fee and agree to pay the forward's £325,000 a week wages.

Is Barcelona the right move for Rashford?

Raphinha tended to play off the left flank last season, but he could move over to the number 10 role if Barcelona add Williams to Hansi Flick's squad.

Williams would be a guaranteed starter for the Catalan giants, meaning Rashford would struggle for playing time as a left winger.

Flick is said to appreciate Rashford's versatility and could view him as a backup centre-forward option to Robert Lewandowski, who is set to turn 37 in August.

In either scenario, Rashford may have to settle for a support role at Barcelona, which would surely dent his chances of making the England squad for next summer's World Cup.

With that said, Barcelona can offer him the chance to play Champions League football and compete for major silverware.