Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan during this summer's transfer window.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Villa have seemingly rejected the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis for £40m, though, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona continue to be linked with Rashford, but a deal appears unlikely at this stage, with the Catalan outfit seemingly nearing a move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Rashford has another three years left to run on his £325,000-a-week salary, and according to the Manchester Evening News, a permanent exit this summer is looking more and more unlikely.

Inter 'keen on loan deal' for Rashford

The report claims that Man United are preparing for the possibility of sending Rashford on loan for the entire 2025-26 campaign, as they will struggle to shift him for £40m this summer.

Rashford has allegedly made it clear that he is not interested in joining a Saudi Pro League outfit, with the forward wanting his next club to be in the Champions League.

Inter are said to have spoken to Man United about Rashford during discussions over Rasmus Hojlund's future, and the Italian giants are said to be interested in a loan deal for the Englishman.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 77 assists in 426 appearances for Man United, but the breakdown of his relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim led to him leaving in January.

Is there a route back for Rashford at Man United?

In full flow, Rashford is a serious talent, and he had some outstanding matches for Villa in the second half of last season, but the fact that Unai Emery's side are not signing him on a permanent basis is telling.

There are certainly some at Man United that would welcome Rashford back, but Amorim is not one of them, and it is incredibly difficult to imagine that relationship being repaired.

Amorim consistently called Rashford's attitude into question following his arrival as head coach, and it is clear that the Red Devils academy product was not happy at Old Trafford.

For those reasons, a return is seen as almost impossible, but Man United may not receive a cash injection through a Rashford sale this summer, with the club potentially having to accept a loan departure.