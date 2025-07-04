Garnacho and four other players 'seeking Man Utd exit'

Five Manchester United players - Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia - have told the club that they want to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly looking to leave the club in the summer transfer window, and he may not take part in the pre-season training at Carrington next week.

The summer transfer window is set to be massive for the Red Devils after a disastrous 2024-25 season where they finished 15th in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim will be looking to sculpt the squad to his own taste, and several players could be shown the Old Trafford exit door.

According to a report from Manchester World, five players, including Garnacho, have informed the club about their decisions to leave in the summer.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are the other four players who are seeking an exit from Old Trafford.

The report claims that the players who have informed United that they wish to explore opportunities elsewhere will not be required to report to the club's training base.

The Red Devils will allow them an extended break until late July to explore possible moves. However, if their situation does not get resolved during the extended break, they will be welcomed back for the pre-season training.

What does the future hold for Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho is an exciting player to watch, and it appeared that he would become a key player under Amorim.

The Argentine winger scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 58 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions last season, but his relationship with Amorim broke down towards the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old was used as a substitute in the Europa League final defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and was completely omitted from Man Utd's last matchday squad against Aston Villa.

Amorim reportedly insulted Garnacho in front of his teammates, and he has been told that he is free to leave the club during the summer window.

Furthermore, Garnacho angered the United fan base when he posted a picture on social media wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford on the back.

Therefore, it is no surprise that he has informed the club of his desire to leave.

Man Utd may have to lower their asking price for Garnacho

Garnacho has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028, but it does not look like he will stay beyond the summer.

The former Atletico Madrid winger has no shortage of admirers, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Napoli vying for his signature.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Man Utd are not willing to drop their £60m valuation of the Argentina international, which could complicate matters.

The jet-heeled winger is proving to be too expensive in the transfer market, and potential buyers may look for options elsewhere.

United have already signed Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo could join him in the coming days. This could mean that Garnacho could be replaced, but the Red Devils may need to lower their asking price in order to sell him.