Manchester United are reportedly currently pricing Alejandro Garnacho out of a summer transfer, with the Red Devils wanting £60m for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United are reportedly currently pricing Alejandro Garnacho out of a summer transfer.

The Argentina international has been told by Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim that he is free to leave this summer, and a number of clubs have been credited with an interest in his signature.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli are among the clubs said to be keen on the 21-year-old, who has scored 26 goals and registered 22 assists in 144 appearances for the 20-time English champions in all competitions.

Garnacho scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 58 appearances for Man United last season, but his relationship with Amorim broke down towards the end of the season.

Amorim named the forward on the bench for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, which led to a fierce reaction from the player and his agent after the contest.

Man United 'holding firm' on £60m Garnacho valuation

Garnacho then angered Man United chiefs last month when he posted a picture on social media of him wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford on the back.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United are currently not prepared to drop their £60m valuation of the Argentina international.

As a result, Garnacho is currently being priced out of a departure, as he is deemed to be too expensive at that price despite having a host of clubs showing an interest.

What happens now?

Man United's first-team squad are due back at Carrington at the start of next week, and in theory, Garnacho will report back on Monday, but whether that is the case remains to be seen.

Garnacho has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, so the Red Devils are in a strong position from that point of view, but the player clearly wants to leave, while Man United want to sell him.

Amorim selected Garnacho for the club's post-season tour despite leaving him out against Aston Villa on the final weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

However, with Matheus Cunha already arriving and a deal for Bryan Mbeumo thought to be close, Garnacho is one of the players that the club want to sell in order to raise valuable transfer funds.

At £60m, there are unlikely to be any takers, meaning that the 20-time English champions will almost certainly have to drop their asking price in order to sell him.