Barcelona turn to new left-wing target after failed Nico Williams talks

After failing to reach an agreement with Nico Williams, Barcelona are back at square one in their pursuit of a new left winger.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford have been identified as the main alternatives, but a new name is now emerging — Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan star has been linked with Barcelona on several occasions in recent years, and now could be the right time to make a move. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Milan are open to selling Leao this summer for a fee of around £59m.

Leao's price tag has reportedly dropped due to a dip in form over the past 12 to 18 months, providing Barcelona with an opportunity to strike. However, the Spanish champions could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who have also been linked with the Portugal international in recent months.

Laporta keen on Leao signing

While Barcelona sporting director Deco currently prefers Diaz over reigniting talks with Williams, club president Joan Laporta is pushing hard for the arrival of Leao.

Laporta has long been an admirer of the Milan winger and remains determined to bring him to Camp Nou. Should Liverpool refuse to sanction Diaz's departure, Laporta could use his influence to ensure Barcelona make a serious push for Leao later this summer.

Of the three targets — Williams, Diaz, and Rashford — Leao is considered the most similar in style to Williams. At £59m, he could represent excellent value for money if he rediscovers his best form.

The main obstacle remains Barcelona's financial limitations. The Catalan giants would likely need to offload one of their current players before pursuing a deal for Leao.

