Manchester United reportedly plan to hold formal talks with a potential Andre Onana replacement as they step up their efforts to replace their error-strewn number one.

Manchester United plan to step up their interest in Emiliano Martinez by holding 'formal talks' with the Aston Villa number one, according to a report.

The Red Devils are believed to have identified the Argentina international as a top pick to succeed the error-strewn Andre Onana, whose future at Old Trafford is already being called into question.

The Cameroon international is apparently determined to stay and make a name for himself in Manchester, but Ruben Amorim feels differently and is scoping out alternatives ahead of the 2025-26 season.

One such option is Martinez, who is still contracted to Aston Villa for another four years but appears destined to leave the Lions in the summer window amid links with clubs both in Europe and abroad.

According to Football Insider, Man United will now ramp up their efforts to win the race for the World Cup winner and intend to hold official talks with both Martinez's camp and Aston Villa in the hope of striking a deal.

'Man United would jump at Martinez, Onana swap'

Mick Brown, the club's former chief scout, told the publication: "Man United have made it clear they would like to sign Martinez. They’ll take whatever they can get for Onana, and then they’ll make contact with Aston Villa and see if they can get a deal over the line.

“He’s seen as a huge upgrade on Onana so they’re prepared to take a hit to get things moving. If Man United could swap Onana for Martinez tomorrow, they’d jump at it.

"Martinez is in his 30s now, but he’s a very capable goalkeeper and they’re not concerned about that. The only issue as things stand is that they need to move Onana away before they go for Martinez because they don’t want to end up with both on the books.

"They’re waiting for a bid to arrive so that they can accelerate things and start speaking to Villa. For now, it’s just what they would like to do, not something they’re able to do."

Chelsea were also rumoured to have taken an interest in Martinez, but journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the ex-Arsenal shot-stopper is not one of the Blues' goalkeeping targets for the current window.

Following several seasons as Arsenal number two, Martinez finally got his big break towards the end of the 2019-20 season, playing a crucial role in the Gunners' FA Cup triumph after Bernd Leno's injury.

The 32-year-old has since kept 70 clean sheets in 212 games for Villa, as well as becoming a World Cup and Copa America winner with Argentina and clinching back-to-back Yashin Trophies.

Which other Onana replacements are Man United targeting?

Brown's information contradicts previous claims that the Martinez to Man United trail had gone cold, as the Red Devils weigh up a few other options to replace Onana in between the posts.

Lille's Lucas Chevalier, Porto's Diogo Costa and Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin are also said to be of interest to Man United, and head coach Amorim is believed to have earmarked one of the three as his top target.

Onana's backup Altay Bayindir is also facing an increasingly uncertain future at the club, but Man United confirmed on Friday that third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton had signed another one-year contract extension.