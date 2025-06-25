Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly desperate to bring Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa to Old Trafford.

Costa, 25, was again in strong form for Porto during the 2024-25 campaign, making 43 appearances in all competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets in the process.

The Portugal international has a contract with Porto until June 2027, but it is understood that he could be on the move during this summer's market, with Man United keen on his signature.

According to journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, speaking to The United Stand, Amorim held talks with Costa in January over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Amorim has allegedly identified Costa as his number one choice between the sticks, with the Red Devils bidding to bring in a replacement for Andre Onana ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Amorim 'determined' to bring Costa to Man United

Porto are said to want a €50m (£43m) fixed fee for Costa, who has also been linked with Manchester City.

The Citizens could potentially be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, as Ederson continues to be linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

A number of Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on Ederson's situation, and a departure for the Brazilian could lead to the Citizens making an approach for Costa.

The Portuguese has made 197 appearances for Porto in all competitions since making the breakthrough into their first team, keeping 83 clean sheets in the process.

Such a move depends on Man United moving on Onana, though, and there does not appear to be an obvious suitor for the Cameroon international at this stage of proceedings.

Who else is on Man United's radar?

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Lille's Lucas Chevalier are also being linked with moves to Man United during this summer's transfer window.

A deal for Martinez could potentially be done for around £40m, but it is understood that the Argentina international is currently favouring a move to Atletico Madrid.

Man United also still have Altay Bayindir on their books, but there is a strong chance that the Turkey international, who is the number two at Old Trafford, will be on the move during the current market.