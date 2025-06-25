Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier this summer.

The Red Devils are set to bring in a new stopper in the current window due to Andre Onana's struggles, with the Cameroonian making a string of high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin are both being linked with moves to Old Trafford, while it is understood that Atalanta BC's Marco Carnesecchi is also on the club's radar.

However, according to Football Insider, the Red Devils are currently weighing up a move for Chevalier, with the 23-year-old emerging as a genuine target for the English giants.

The report claims that a deal for Martinez is now seen as unlikely, with Atletico Madrid looking to bring in the Argentina international as a replacement for Jan Oblak, who could make the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Man United are expected to sign a replacement for Onana

Onana is allegedly valued by Man United at £35m, but there is not believed to be any serious movement at this stage of proceedings despite reported interest from Monaco.

It is understood that Monaco are not currently planning a move for Onana, who wants to stay with the Red Devils this summer and prove himself to head coach Ruben Amorim.

However, the 29-year-old has made a host of high-profile errors during his time at Man United, with the goalkeeper finding it incredibly difficult to show consistency.

Who is Lille goalkeeper Chevalier?

Chevalier came through the youth system at Lille, eventually making his first-team debut in 2021, and he has now featured on 127 occasions for the French outfit in all competitions.

The 23-year-old was in strong form for Lille during the 2024-25 campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets in 48 appearances, and he is viewed as one of the best young goalkeepers in European football

Chevalier has a contract with Lille until 2027, but it is unlikely that Man United would have to break the bank to sign him.

The goalkeeper is valued by transfermarkt at £25.6m, and it is believed that he could be signed for a figure similar to that amount during this summer's transfer window, making him somewhat of a bargain.