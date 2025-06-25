Monaco are allegedly not considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during this summer's transfer window.

Onana has had two difficult seasons in Manchester, and the Red Devils are believed to be seriously considering signing a new number one goalkeeper during this summer's transfer window.

Recent reports have claimed that Monaco, who will play Champions League football next season, are keen on Onana, with the Ligue 1 outfit thought to be lining up an approach.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, such speculation is wide of the mark.

Romano claims that the 29-year-old, who is due to return to Manchester early next month for the start of pre-season training, is not a concrete target for Monaco.

Monaco 'not considering' Onana move despite reports

Onana only kept 11 clean sheets in 50 appearances for Man United during the 2024-25 campaign, while he conceded 65 times across all competitions during a difficult season.

The goalkeeper has made a string of high-profile errors since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, and it is understood that Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim wants to make his own signing between the sticks.

However, Man United could find it difficult to move the Cameroonian on this summer.

It is understood that Onana remains determined to prove himself at Old Trafford, and he is expecting to again be the number one goalkeeper for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United are being linked with Martinez, Lunin

Man United continue to be linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, while it is understood that Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin is also firmly on the club's radar this summer.

A deal for Martinez would likely cost around £40m, which is a lot of money considering that the Argentina international is 32 years old, but he is one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Lunin, on the other hand, could allegedly be available for as little as £12.8m, but he would be more of a risk, with the Ukraine international unproven in the Premier League.