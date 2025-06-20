Monaco are reportedly keeping a close eye on Andre Onana's situation at Manchester United, with the Ligue 1 club considering making a move for him.

Onana has just completed his second season at Old Trafford, but it was another unconvincing campaign, with the former Ajax stopper making a string of errors.

The 29-year-old was an Erik ten Hag signing, and it is understood that current Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is looking to bring in his own player between the sticks.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is currently being linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Argentina international expected to leave Villa Park during this summer's transfer window.

According to L'Equipe, Monaco, who have qualified for the league phase of next season's Champions League, are admirers of Onana, with the Ligue 1 outfit looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Monaco 'eyeing summer move' for Man United's Onana

Onana made 50 appearances for Man United during the 2024-25 campaign, conceding 65 times and only keeping 11 clean sheets, while he produced just nine shut-outs in the Premier League.

In total, the Cameroonian has turned out for the Red Devils on 101 occasions, conceding 148 times and keeping just 24 clean sheets, while he has struggled to completely win the trust of his teammates.

Altay Bayindir - Man United's number two - is also being heavily linked with a departure, but the club's number three goalkeeper Tom Heaton has penned a 12-month extension until June 2026.

As it stands, Onana will link up with his teammates in early July for the start of pre-season, but Monaco are believed to be one of a number of clubs expressing an interest in his signature.

Martinez 'emerging' as Man United's top goalkeeper target

According to Football Insider, Man United are currently pushing to complete a deal for Martinez.

The 32-year-old had another strong 2024-25 campaign for Villa, but Unai Emery's side are under pressure to make a major sale this summer for financial reasons, and Martinez could be the player to depart.

The Argentina international was emotional after Villa's final home match of the 2024-25 Premier League season, and it is believed that a number of Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on his signature.

However, a move to Man United, despite their lack of European football next term, is said to appeal to him.

Martinez arrived at Villa from Arsenal in September 2020, and he has represented his current side on 212 occasions in all competitions, keeping 70 clean sheets in the process.