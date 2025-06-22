Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is allegedly determined to remain at Old Trafford this summer amid interest from Monaco.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly determined to remain at Old Trafford this summer.

The Cameroon international has struggled to make his mark for the Red Devils since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, with the stopper making a string of high-profile errors in English football.

Onana's future is currently the subject of much speculation, and Monaco are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation with a view to potentially making a move this summer.

Monaco will play Champions League football next season, and it had been claimed that a switch to the Ligue 1 club was of interest to the 29-year-old.

However, according to The Guardian, Onana is determined to prove his worth to Man United head coach Ruben Amorim, with the Cameroonian expecting to remain with the club next season.

Onana 'determined' to remain at Man United this summer

It is understood that Amorim is keen to bring in his own player between the sticks, but it remains to be seen whether there is space in the budget, with the team having other priorities at this stage of the window.

Indeed, the club are currently working on a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, while a further attacker could be required if Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all leave.

Onana has three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, making a sale even more difficult, especially considering his patchy form for the 20-time English champions.

The stopper made 50 appearances for Man United during the 2024-25 campaign, conceding 65 times and only keeping 11 clean sheets. In total, Onana has turned out for his English club on 101 occasions, conceding 148 times and keeping just 24 clean sheets.

Which goalkeepers are on Man United's radar?

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a move to Man United, with the Argentina international expected to leave Villa Park during this summer's transfer window.

Atalanta BC goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi is also thought to be on the club's radar, while Lille's Lucas Chevalier is another player believed to have admirers at Old Trafford.

Altay Bayindir - Man United's number two - is expected to be on the move this summer, but third-choice stopper Tom Heaton has signed a new contract at Old Trafford until the end of next season.