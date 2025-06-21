Man United make 'initial contacts' for Onana replacement

Manchester United reportedly make contact with Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi, as they search for a potential replacement for Andre Onana.

Manchester United have reportedly initiated contact over a potential move for Atalanta BC goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The Red Devils could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with uncertainty surrounding the future of their current number one, Andre Onana.

The shot-stopper has made a number of high-profile errors since he joined the club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

As a result, Man United head coach Ruben Amorim appears open to offloading Onana and recruiting a new first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Monaco are believed to be weighing up a move for Onana, having identified the Cameroon international as a potential transfer target.

Man United make contact over Carnesecchi move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has emerged as a contender to replace Onana, with the World Cup winner keen to join the Red Devils this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Man United are also considering Atalanta's Carnesecchi as an option to replace Onana.

The report claims that the Red Devils have already made initial contacts with the player's agent over a possible move to Old Trafford.

However, Man United are yet to open talks with Atalanta, who are reluctant to part ways with their first-choice goalkeeper.

As a result, the Serie A side could demand a sizeable fee for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Who is Marco Carnesecchi?

Carnesecchi joined Atalanta's youth system in 2017, before he spent time on loan with Trapani and Cremonese.

After completing the most recent of those loan spells in 2023, the 24-year-old has gone on to establish himself as Atalanta's number one goalkeeper, keeping 28 clean sheets in 76 appearances.

Carnesecchi recorded 13 shutouts in 34 Serie A matches last term - a tally that was only bettered by three goalkeepers in the Italy top flight.

The Atalanta goalkeeper is still awaiting his first international appearance, although he was called up to the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova earlier this month.