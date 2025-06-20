Manchester United are said to have interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and the Red Devils reportedly learn the latest on the shot-stopper's preferences.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has decided that he wants to join Manchester United and his camp have been in contact with the club, the latest reports have claimed.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim will be keen to avoid a repeat of the 2024-25 season, with his side's 15th-placed finish in the top flight their worst ever placement in the history of the competition.

The Portuguese head coach has so far focused on reinforcing up front, but it would be surprising if he did not look to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

Shot-stopper Andre Onana has faced intense criticism for his performances between the posts, and his inconsistency has led to calls for him to be replaced by a new number one.

Fichajes claim that Villa must sell players to comply with profit and sustainability rules, and goalkeeper Martinez could be a candidate to be sold, especially as the Argentine would be open to moving to Old Trafford.

Would Martinez be a risky investment?

Martinez has proven himself numerous times on the world stage, helping his national team win the 2022 World Cup, as well as playing a pivotal role in Villa's journey to the Champions League when they finished fourth in 2023-24.

However, now that he is 33 years old, his long-term future at the top level of domestic football is far from certain, and bringing him in on a lucrative deal could be risky for United.

The Red Devils are said to be facing financial difficulties of their own, and it would be difficult to justify Martinez's reported price tag of £40m.

Perhaps a deal could be struck that would see winger Marcus Rashford head permanently to Villa Park in an exchange for the goalkeeper, but the English forward also has admirers on the continent.

Despite the potentially prohibitive nature of any transfer for the shot-stopper, United will still need to find a replacement for Onana if they have ambitions of qualifying for Europe.

The Cameroonian's repeated errors at the back have inspired little confidence in the team's defensive unit, with the goalkeeper arguably at fault for Tottenham Hotspur's winning strike in the Europa League final.

Though a move for Martinez might be hard to pull off at his current price, it may be beneficial for United if they sought a cheaper alternative to Onana.